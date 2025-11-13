A new season calls for a refresh: a few wardrobe tweaks, a new coffee order, and a fresh nail color. No surprises there, but it’s also the perfect excuse to reevaluate your hair color. As temperatures drop, it might be time to retire those bright golden tones and high-contrast highlights for something richer, moodier, and that maybe-it’s-natural balayage job. Maybe that means going darker and glossier to match the cozy feel of the season (and your once-untouched roots) or ditching the natural thing altogether for something totally unexpected. Whichever direction you’re leaning, celebrity hairstylists—and me, your resident beauty translator—are here to guide the way.

The overall mood for hair color this winter is "clean and intentional,” says Los Angeles–based celebrity hairstylist and K18 Hair ambassador Devante Turnbull. “It’s less about loud color and more about hair that feels healthy, rich, and personal. Everyone’s chasing that subtle luxury—color that matches their vibe without looking overdone.” Celebrity colorists Nikki Lee and Tylor Johnson are on the same page. Both agree that healthy, glossy, and luxurious-looking hair is in; color that feels natural, intentional, and quietly expensive.

Winter’s color palette reflects that shift, too. Brunettes are deepening into glossy espresso tones with soft ribbons of warmth that catch the light just right, while blondes are mellowing into creamy, toasted shades. Ahead, I’m diving deeper into the best winter hair color trends worth considering this season, with insight from Turnbull, Lee, and Johnson, plus celebrity red carpet hair inspo to bring with you to the salon.

Moody Reds

“Reds are definitely still having a moment,” says Lee, who notes that this winter’s versions lean moodier. “Think wine, mulberry, and berry-brown shades instead of super-bright cherry. I predict blondes shifting to copper reds, copper reds shifting to plum, and brunettes leaning into berry-browns.”

Emma Roberts’ reddish-brown hair is the epitome of moody winter red. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sun-Kissed Espresso

This winter, “the brunette trend is just getting started,” says Turnbull. “We’ll see deeper tones with softer ribbons of warmth—almost like sunlight hitting dark hair.” Hailey Bieber embodies the look with her signature brown hair and honey highlights that glisten softly in the light.

Hailey Bieber’s glossy brown hair has subtle ribbons of warm highlights. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rich Mocha Brunettes

On the deeper end of the brunette spectrum, “the two hottest hair color trends for this winter will undoubtedly be rich mocha and chocolate-toned brunettes,” Johnson declares. “Going darker has obviously dominated the fall, but specifically, a mix of cool and chocolatey tones will be the most popular this winter.” Lori Harvey’s glossy mocha shade embodies the hair color trend with a chef's kiss example of subtle dimension.

It doesn't get much more chocolately yet dimensional without being too warm than Lori Harvey's look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

AI-Inspired Color

For some, this winter’s hair color inspiration is coming from an unexpected place: artificial intelligence. “AI is playing such a huge role in a lot of the inspiration that comes through the salon,” says Lee. “We’re seeing surreal color looks for playful moments and dreamy tones that are livable and wearable—like deep plum brunette with rosy light reflection, soft coral blonde that glows in the sun, or rich brunette lowlights throughout blonde that feel creative without being overwhelming.”

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dua Lipa’s deep cherry-red hair color is rich and dimensional, like many of the AI-inspired looks Lee's clients are after. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Toasted Blonde

Last winter’s golden hues are settling into something softer for 2026. “Warmth isn’t going anywhere—it’s just shifting,” says Turnbull. “Those buttery tones are mellowing into more neutral ‘toasted’ shades. Think creamy beige instead of yellow-gold. People still want brightness, just in a softer, more wearable way that doesn’t scream 'summer blonde.'"

Julianne Hough’s bob trades bright, beachy blonde for a creamy, candlelit hue that's polished and chic. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Soft Dimension

High-contrast highlights are being swapped for tones that blend together naturally, creating a look that feels lived-in and natural. As Turnbull puts it, it’s “less about contrast and more about movement.”

Kayleigh Teller’s Oscars hair had subtle total shifts that added natural movement and light without heavy contrast. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Monochrome “Sombre”

Ombré hair has long been defined by bold light-to-dark contrast, while “sombre”—a softer, more blended version—lends a more subtle shift in tone. “The ombré and sombre trend has been huge for fall, but moving into winter, we’ll see it lean more toward a monochromatic sombre direction,” says Johnson. “Cooler, beige tones are coming back for the first time in a few years, replacing the warm, golden ‘old money’ blondes we’ve been seeing so much of.”

A post shared by Tylor Johnson (@tylorjohnsonhair) A photo posted by on

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Meet the Experts

Devante Turnbull Social Links Navigation Celebrity Hairstylist and Colorist Devante Turnbull is a Los Angeles–based celebrity hairstylist and colorist, and a K18 Hair ambassador.

Nikki Lee Social Links Navigation Celebrity Hairstylist and Colorist Nikki Lee is a Los Angeles–based celebrity hairstylist, colorist, Wella Professionals ambassador, and cofounder of Nine Zero One Salon.