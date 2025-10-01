I recognize a diva-off when I see one, and Keke Palmer is going toe-to-toe with a legend. On September 30, the actress invited singer Mariah Carey onto her podcast, "Baby, This Is Keke Palmer." While Carey was discussing all the details of her highly anticipated upcoming album, Here For It All (and looking incredible in the process), my focus was on Palmer’s striking copper hair, which showcased a new style.

While Palmer has never shied away from trying different hairstyles, she has recently been seen most often sporting her signature pixie cut. However, for her interview with Carey, she opted for a classic: long hair with bangs.

Palmer’s hair was cut into layers, which added a ton of volume to her look. She opted for a deep side part, a trend that made a serious resurgence at this year’s Emmy Awards red carpet. The technique creates quite a striking face-framing effect, which Palmer embraced by cutting it into a short side bang. She paired the hairstyle with a gray, cool-toned smokey eye—a shade that perfectly matched the off-the-shoulder dress she was wearing. A simple translucent pink manicure added the finishing touch to the outfit. ​

Layering is a classic technique that has been making a comeback, as people seek a middle ground between the Hailey Bieber bob era and the long hair renaissance à la Demi Moore. Long layers offer volume and bounce, adding texture to an otherwise sleek hairstyle. In short, it’s a look fit for the divas, and Palmer has nailed it.

I don’t recommend cutting your hair at home; however, there are a few hacks and tools that can help keep your freshly styled hair looking like you just walked out of the salon for days after your appointment. Keep reading for the tools you’ll need to have on hand to preserve your new look.