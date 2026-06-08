Sometimes I forget that Nicole Kidman's natural hair is full of springy curls, but every so often, she finds a way to remind me with a surprise photo.

Over the weekend, for example, the Scarpetta actress shared an Instagram photo where she's seen posing on what appears to be a farm. In the photo, she's leaning on a wooden fence while wearing a baby blue button-down blouse with blue jeans and white sneakers. In the spirit of keeping things casual for the occasion, she also swapped out her divorce bangs and signature blown-out, straight hair and embraced her naturally curly texture for the day.

"Weekend Vibes 💛," she captioned the photo.

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Kidman has spent the last several months experimenting with her hair. The actress stepped out wearing a brand-new set of wispy bangs back in October, shortly following her divorce from Keith Urban, and a few weeks after that, she appeared on stage at a conference in Texas, where her strawberry blonde hair was lightened to a platinum blonde shade.

Since the fall, she's also been spotted out a handful of times proudly wearing her natural curls. At the top of the year, she took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of herself with her two daughters celebrating New Year's Eve, and in it, you can see her curls on full display. A few days later, she was spotted wearing her curls while walking through the airport in Sydney.

Summer is one of the best times of year to embrace your natural curls and coils, but if you live in a climate that experiences humidity, you'll need to put in some extra work to ensure your curls pop without becoming frizzy. Read ahead for tips on how to get the look.

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TOPICS Nicole Kidman