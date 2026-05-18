Summer hasn't officially started just yet, but now that the weather is heating up, it looks like Lindsay Lohan is already soft launching her summer hair.

The Freakier Friday actress was one of many celebrities who attended the Gucci 2027 Cruise Collection Show in New York City over the weekend. Obviously, she wore Gucci from head to toe, stepping out in a black, two-piece leather dress with long sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a thigh-high slit on one side. She paired the look with black oversized sunglasses and black pumps, but it was her hairstyle for the night that really added to the edginess.

More often than not, when Lohan is pictured in public, she typically wears her platinum blonde hair in soft curls or more naturally straight style. For Gucci's showcase, she opted for something completely different and a lot more summery in the form of long, deep waves and a side part.

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Lindsay Lohan wears wavy hair to the Gucci 2027 Cruise Collection Show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Summer is approaching fast, meaning there's really no better time than now to wear the "I-just-left-the-beach" waves. Of course, you can give yourself waves even if your hair is naturally straight, and they look good even when they have a messy, lived-in look.

Read ahead to shop everything you'll need to get the look at home.

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