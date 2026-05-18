Lindsay Lohan Debuts a New Wavy Hairstyle Just In Time for Summer
It's giving "I just left the beach."
Summer hasn't officially started just yet, but now that the weather is heating up, it looks like Lindsay Lohan is already soft launching her summer hair.
The Freakier Friday actress was one of many celebrities who attended the Gucci 2027 Cruise Collection Show in New York City over the weekend. Obviously, she wore Gucci from head to toe, stepping out in a black, two-piece leather dress with long sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a thigh-high slit on one side. She paired the look with black oversized sunglasses and black pumps, but it was her hairstyle for the night that really added to the edginess.
More often than not, when Lohan is pictured in public, she typically wears her platinum blonde hair in soft curls or more naturally straight style. For Gucci's showcase, she opted for something completely different and a lot more summery in the form of long, deep waves and a side part.
Summer is approaching fast, meaning there's really no better time than now to wear the "I-just-left-the-beach" waves. Of course, you can give yourself waves even if your hair is naturally straight, and they look good even when they have a messy, lived-in look.
Read ahead to shop everything you'll need to get the look at home.
Air drying wet hair is always an option, but to avoid frizz, a diffuser attachment will come in handy.
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Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.