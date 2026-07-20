Not many people can claim to still be at the top of their career after decades in the entertainment industry, but Christina Aguilera is one of the few who can. The Dirrty singer has spent decades in the spotlight as a vocalist, actor, and entrepreneur, and if you’ve long been a fan, you’d know that many of her eras are marked by some rather dramatic hair changes.

​While her signature color was (and remains) blonde, the singer has been seen in everything from jet black to bright red over the years, even playing with different lengths and haircut styles in the process. Aguilera’s hair has gone through its own journey throughout her career, which is why she says partnering with Nexxus made so much sense.

​“My hair has been through a lot,” Aguilera tells me in a recent sit-down. “I've had a career of so many different looks, and I love, love, love to play and experiment. My hair is and has always been a part of my creative expression.” Though she has long been a fan of the brand, her partnership introduced her to the Nexxus Keraphix Liquid Crystallizer Reconstructive Leave-In Treatment Serum, which she said has been a game-changer not only for the strength of her strands but also for the glass-like shine it delivers. (Editor’s note: I saw said shine in person; it was incredible.)

​Hair tips aside, Aguilera and I talked about all things beauty, from her favorite skincare formulas to her go-to perfume. For all the products and routines that make her the icon she is, keep reading for everything that gets Christina Aguilera In The Mood.

“I'm at peace. I am safe. I am in my own power."

"I’m both a shower person and a bath person. So for the latter, I love using those little shower scent diffusers, and depending on how I want to feel, I switch up the scents. If I wanna be a bit more uplifted and happy, I go for an orange scent. If I want to relax, I’ll do lavender. I’m very scent-oriented. Fragrance can really have such a big effect on my mood."

"There are so many. I think pasties are inherently really unsexy, but I can’t live without them. We have to have our little secrets."

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"I love scents that are a little musky and a little floral. A little smoky, too. Two of my favorite scents in the world are Roses and Tuberose from Diptyque. As for perfumes, I’ve made a ton, but my favorite right now is Eau So Beautiful."

"If I'm going out, I'll probably just do a light little concealer, a little foundation, lip liner, and a balm, then I'm good to go. I don't love to fuss after all these years unless I'm literally having to get ready for an event or something like that. But if I'm on my own downtime and just have a day to myself to enjoy, and I still want to look put together, it would be just that minimal. I’ve been obsessed with the Armani Luminous Silk Foundation for years, and the Charlotte Tilbury foundation is new to my arsenal. Those two are my go-tos when I’m doing my own makeup."

"My dream is always to have big, voluptuous, beautiful hair. I love all the texture, curls, and volume. But also, if I want no fuss and I just want to go out, we'll keep it simple. Think texture-y and simple beachy waves."

"I think red nails are so sexy. I love a black nail with a dark red French tip."

"I’ll always do my skincare routine, but I can’t be bothered to have 20 steps. I’m a mama to many creatures. I don’t have time to be in the bathroom all night; it’s bedtime."

"The journey still to come. There's an endless bucket list of things to do out there and adventures to have. Make those plans and set those goals. I'm so appreciative of the experiences and the lessons that I’ve had to learn, unfortunately, sometimes the hard way, but they got me to where I needed to be next. I wouldn’t have the life I do now without the past I’ve had, and that makes me look forward to the future and aging even more."

"Sunscreen. My partner is a water baby, so he spends a lot of time in the sun. He’s always complaining and asking how I look younger than him. My answer? SPF."

Shop Christina Aguilera's Beauty Routine

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