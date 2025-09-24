If there's ever a hairstyle I’d call fit for a diva, it's the one Mariah Carey is currently wearing. On Sept. 23, the singer was spotted in New York City while promoting her upcoming album, Here For It All. During this press tour, Carey has been going full speed ahead, giving interviews left and right. For each appearance, she’s pulled out all the stops, especially when it comes to her glam.

Carey’s latest look features one of my all-time favorite hairstyles: big, voluminous curls. True to Mariah Carey’s style, her hair was dyed a stunning blonde shade with an ombré technique that smoothly blended her darker roots into the lighter color. Besides large sunglasses, the singer wore no other accessories, allowing her bouncy curls to flow freely as she walked. A neutral manicure and soft, skin-like makeup (inclusive of a gorgeous pink lip color) completed the look.

Mariah Carey is seen on September 23, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Several of Hollywood’s favorite It girls have been embracing their curls over the past few months, inspiring me to try my own curly lob hairstyle. In April, Kerry Washington let her curls shine while celebrating National Siblings Day. Then, in July, Jourdan Dunn sported a stunning curly afro at Wimbledon while watching matches between Amanda Anisimova, Iga Swiatek, and others. If you’ve been following Megan Thee Stallion’s summer adventures, you’ve probably seen her gorgeous curly afro, another look that’s been in my inspiration folder since I first came across it.

I’m a big fan of bouncy curls like Carey’s, so if you are too and want to know the products I’ve been loving for my own curly hairstyle, keep reading.