Two weeks from now, I'll be soaking up the sun in Newport, Rhode Island. So, it's time to start stuffing my suitcase with coastal-chic looks. I won't think twice about paying the overweight bag fee, as long as I can channel Nicole Kidman's recent airport outfit.

Kidman traded her dressed-up Wimbledon 2026 looks for more comfortable pairings for her flight to Ibiza. She styled a slightly oversized button-down with straight-leg jeans and low-profile white sneakers.

While she was heading to the Mediterranean, Kidman's color story and cool-girl uniform were more in line with the quintessential nautical style of New England than the print-forward Spanish island. Beachy shades of sky blue adorned her pinstripe Oxford shirt and everyday denim (which she cuffed to showcase her footwear). Her sand-colored baseball cap and bottomless carry-on bag added warmer tones to the cool-hued mix.

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Nicole Kidman styled a coastal-chic jeans outfit while en route to Ibiza. (Image credit: Backgrid)

These days, Kidman rarely boards a flight without a denim-forward airport outfit and a pair of trendy sneakers. Two years ago, she was spotted outside Sydney airport in cuffed wide-leg jeans and trainers. The Practical Magic actor stacked a cropped navy jacket over a more fitted white shirt, offering a more dressed-up take on her most recent look.

In 2024, Kidman styled similar jeans and sneakers at Sydney Airport. (Image credit: Backgrid)

In Feb. 2026, Kidman pledged allegiance to an almost identical outfit formula: a navy blue jacket, white gumsole sneakers, and cuffed jeans in borderline-black indigo denim. (At the time, the actress fit in with Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and Jennifer Lopez, all of whom embraced the dark-wash denim trend in early 2026.)

Earlier this year, Kidman flew from Sydney to L.A. in darker denim and white sneakers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

When frequent flyers like Kidman find their favorite airport outfit, they'll stay loyal to it. Yes, she gave her uniform a coastal-chic upgrade this time, but her jeans, sneakers, and color palette are still Nicole Kidman classics. I, for one, will be keeping an eye on her post-vacation style. After all, I still want to look seaside-ready on the flight home.

Shop Coastal-Chic Airport Looks Inspired by Nicole Kidman

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TOPICS Nicole Kidman