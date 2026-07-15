Nicole Kidman's Airport Outfit Went Straight to My Coastal-Chic Vacation Moodboard
Thanks to Kidman, I have my Newport look ready.
Two weeks from now, I'll be soaking up the sun in Newport, Rhode Island. So, it's time to start stuffing my suitcase with coastal-chic looks. I won't think twice about paying the overweight bag fee, as long as I can channel Nicole Kidman's recent airport outfit.
Kidman traded her dressed-up Wimbledon 2026 looks for more comfortable pairings for her flight to Ibiza. She styled a slightly oversized button-down with straight-leg jeans and low-profile white sneakers.
While she was heading to the Mediterranean, Kidman's color story and cool-girl uniform were more in line with the quintessential nautical style of New England than the print-forward Spanish island. Beachy shades of sky blue adorned her pinstripe Oxford shirt and everyday denim (which she cuffed to showcase her footwear). Her sand-colored baseball cap and bottomless carry-on bag added warmer tones to the cool-hued mix.
These days, Kidman rarely boards a flight without a denim-forward airport outfit and a pair of trendy sneakers. Two years ago, she was spotted outside Sydney airport in cuffed wide-leg jeans and trainers. The Practical Magic actor stacked a cropped navy jacket over a more fitted white shirt, offering a more dressed-up take on her most recent look.
In Feb. 2026, Kidman pledged allegiance to an almost identical outfit formula: a navy blue jacket, white gumsole sneakers, and cuffed jeans in borderline-black indigo denim. (At the time, the actress fit in with Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and Jennifer Lopez, all of whom embraced the dark-wash denim trend in early 2026.)
When frequent flyers like Kidman find their favorite airport outfit, they'll stay loyal to it. Yes, she gave her uniform a coastal-chic upgrade this time, but her jeans, sneakers, and color palette are still Nicole Kidman classics. I, for one, will be keeping an eye on her post-vacation style. After all, I still want to look seaside-ready on the flight home.
Shop Coastal-Chic Airport Looks Inspired by Nicole Kidman
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.