Unless you're living under a rock, by now you've heard that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are getting divorced. After 19 years together, the Oscar-winner and country singer have called it quits, which is sad, yes, but once I processed the shock of yet another iconic Hollywood couple splitting up, I had a realization: Kidman is about to enter her divorce era and I have a feeling it's going to be so good. After all, she's already reached meme material with that infamous photo of her leaving the final divorce proceedings meeting from her ex Tom Cruise (the truthfulness of the circumstances are still a bit iffy, but I digress), and now we'll have the privilege of watching an older, wiser, savvier, and sexier Kidman navigate her glow up era—not that she needs one. I mean, did you see Babygirl? Luckily, the actress didn't make her fans wait very long, nor did she hesitate to update her beauty look with a fresh set of painfully chic bangs.

On Monday October 6, Kidman stepped out for the first time in a week since her divorce news hit rocked the internet, attending Matthieu Blazy's debut Chanel Spring/Summer 2026 show with her daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. She looked as elegant and statuesque as ever, all five foot eleven of her, in a classic white button-down shirt, pale blue trousers, and a red Chanel flap bag. My eyes, however, were immediately drawn to her stunning strawberry blonde hair and wispy bangs.

Nicole Kidman with her daughters at the Chanel Spring/Summer 2026 fashion show in Paris on October 6, 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kidman is no stranger to making a statement at a Paris Fashion Week show, having attended the Balenciaga Couture show on July 9 sans bra under her crisp black blazer, her hair colored a bright, buttery blonde and blown out into a '90s supermodel sleek look. And yes, she looked just as incredible during that summer moment, but I'm partial to her wearing her natural red hair while also pulling a classic breakup hair transformation during what is arguably the buzziest fashion show of the entire season. Seriously, what better way to ensure your fans and the rest of the world—both of which seem to be deeply invested in your love life—that you're doing just fine than debuting a brazen new hairstyle? Divorce bangs for the win.

In my humble opinion, Nicole has never looked better. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The rest of her glam was equally notable, with smokey bronze eyeshadow, mile-long lashes, a creamy pinkish-nude lip, and cheekbones that could cut glass. Her porcelain complexion looked dewy and flawless, as per usual, and the fluttery nature of her new bangs really highlighted the standout makeup look. If this is what we can expect Ms. Kidman to deliver throughout the rest of the fall and through awards season (seriously, I am so sat for her next industry red carpet moment) then I believe we are about to witness yet another iconic divorcée glow up for the ages. Bravo, and good riddance!

If you're looking to try out a set of bangs for yourself, whether or not you're in the midst of a breakup, keep scrolling for a few products to help them look their best.

Crown Affair The Dry Shampoo $42 at Sephora Bangs have a tendency to get a little greasy by day two, so keep an easy-to-use dry shampoo close by for touch-ups. Chris McMillan The Smooth and Tame Hair Wand $22 at Sephora Have a rogue hair messing with the direction of your bangs? Smooth it out easily with a swipe of a flyaway wand. ghd Chronos Styler 1" Flat Iron $359 at Sephora A flat iron will become your new best friend for daily bang styling.

