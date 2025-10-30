Nicole Kidman is back with another post-divorce hair transformation. If you can recall, just days after the news dropped that she and singer Keith Urban had officially split after 19 years married, Kidman popped out during Paris Fashion Week with brand new bangs. Now she's keeping the hair changes going, this time with her hair color.

The Big Little Lies star spoke on stage during the 2025 Texas Conference For Women in Austin this week, and she showed up wearing a platinum blonde hair color that was a few shades lighter than the strawberry blonde color that's pretty much become her signature in recent years. For the event, her newly bleached locks were styled in a middle part and mermaid waves.

Nicole Kidman attends the 2025 Texas Conference For Women on Oct. 29. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The rest of her glam was pretty subtle. Her brows were filled in with a brown brow product and she wore a bit of mascara and eye makeup as well as some peachy lipstick. Kidman also decided to forgo the chic, wispy bangs she debuted a few weeks ago and let her hair fall to both sides of her face.

This is just reminding me of how much I love a blonde moment, whether it's temporary or not. If you've been considering going blonde for fall and have fully been convinced by Nicole Kidman's color change, read ahead for some essentials you'll need.

