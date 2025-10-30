Nicole Kidman Goes Platinum Blonde For Her Latest Post-Divorce Hair Change
Loving this era for her.
Nicole Kidman is back with another post-divorce hair transformation. If you can recall, just days after the news dropped that she and singer Keith Urban had officially split after 19 years married, Kidman popped out during Paris Fashion Week with brand new bangs. Now she's keeping the hair changes going, this time with her hair color.
The Big Little Lies star spoke on stage during the 2025 Texas Conference For Women in Austin this week, and she showed up wearing a platinum blonde hair color that was a few shades lighter than the strawberry blonde color that's pretty much become her signature in recent years. For the event, her newly bleached locks were styled in a middle part and mermaid waves.
The rest of her glam was pretty subtle. Her brows were filled in with a brown brow product and she wore a bit of mascara and eye makeup as well as some peachy lipstick. Kidman also decided to forgo the chic, wispy bangs she debuted a few weeks ago and let her hair fall to both sides of her face.
This is just reminding me of how much I love a blonde moment, whether it's temporary or not. If you've been considering going blonde for fall and have fully been convinced by Nicole Kidman's color change, read ahead for some essentials you'll need.
Avoid potential brassiness with a purple shampoo that gently fights discoloration.
Bleach can be pretty harsh on the hair, especially if you're lifting your hair multiple shades. Use a repairing hair mask at least once a week to avoid damage.
Finish off with a hairspray that'll hold your curls in place without hardening.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.