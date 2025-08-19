I cannot overstate how thrilled I am that messy, wavy, undone hair is firmly in the beauty zeitgeist. It’s a look I’ve been rocking ever since I finally put down the flat iron my senior year of high school and resolved to learn the mystical, magical ways of styling my natural texture. That’s not to say it doesn’t take work—I would never claim that I roll out of bed with hair that’s ready to walk out the door. But after wash day and using my four go-to products for wavy hair (which help to define the texture, smooth frizz, and enhance my hair’s overall health) I can usually get away with at least three days of wearing my hair down before either washing it again or throwing it up into my signature slick-back bun.

The secret to perfectly imperfect day-three hair? Refining the shape, hydrating the ends, and sopping up lingering oils, especially in the summer when New York City is basically a concrete oven. But after 36 years—half of which I'm pretty confident I've spent with pretty great hair—I can safely say that no one ever suspects I haven’t washed or fully restyled my waves by day three. Here’s everything I reach for to keep my hair looking fresh and artfully undone.

Boost Your Volume

I generally don’t love a ton of volume in my hair (a ‘90s supermodel I am not) but sleeping on textured locks means you can get some funky shapes by the time you wake up. I swear by a texturizing spray at the roots to refine any lopsided sections.

Refine the Ends

My hair is mermaid, rib-skimming long (and blonde!), so my ends are already super fragile, but they tend to get even more frayed after a night’s sleep. I add a little hair oil to them to smooth and nourish on days two and three.

RŌZ Santa Lucia Heat Protectant Styling Hair Oil $22 at Sephora From celebrity hair stylist Mara Roszak, this luxe styling oil smooths the hair cuticle and protects against heat styling. Not to mention, it smells insanely good. Odele Hair Oil $13 at Ulta Beauty This formula is super lightweight thanks to the trio of superstar oils—baobab, argan, and camellia. It leaves my hair super soft and supple, even after a few days without shampoo.

Then Comb, Don’t Brush

Brushing wavy or curly hair when it’s dry is a recipe for frizz and…general disarray. Instead, I grab a trusty wide-tooth comb to remove any snarls underneath my hair without disturbing my waves too much.

Crown Affair The Comb No. 002 $46 at Sephora Not only does this hand carved comb gently remove knots in my hair, it’s also so pretty to look at on my vanity. Aesthetics matter, don’t tell me otherwise! Up&Up Wide Tooth Styling Comb $2.49 at Target If you’d rather just get down to business with a quality comb and not sacrifice any part of your beauty budget, this is a stellar option.

Embrace Dry Shampoo

A healthy scalp is going to have some oils, especially by day three, but that doesn’t mean your hair has to look greasy. Reach for a dry shampoo to disguise and absorb excess oils instantly.

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (phd) Dry Shampoo $45 at Sephora I’ve used this formula for literal years and it never fails me. It rubs in easily and leaves my hair and scalp feeling fresh and grease-free. Ceremonia Dry Shampoo Powder Pouf $28 at Sephora I adore a shampoo puff. It’s one of the easiest methods for applying a dry shampoo or targeted powder wherever you need it most. This formula is another award winner, just FYI!

Add a Little Frizz Control

I’m all about embracing flyaways but by day three, the static look can look a little out of control. I add a pea-sized amount of smoothing cream to rein my hair back in for a work-appropriate look.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

RŌZ Evergreen Hair Styling Cream $32 at Sephora This formula is simply perfect and so lovely to use. I even throw it in my work bag for a little touch-up for happy hour drinks. Just rub it into your hands and gently smooth from roots to ends for a tousled look. Bed Head After Party Super Smoothing Cream $26 at Ulta Beauty The OG styling cream that’s been in my cabinet for nearly a decade, this formula also helps boost shine and leave your hair looking super sleek.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Don't gatekeep our newsletters from your friends. Subscribe to Face Forward here.