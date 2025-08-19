My Day-Three Hair Looks Like I Just Washed It—Here’s My Secret
Because good hair days don't have an expiration date.
I cannot overstate how thrilled I am that messy, wavy, undone hair is firmly in the beauty zeitgeist. It’s a look I’ve been rocking ever since I finally put down the flat iron my senior year of high school and resolved to learn the mystical, magical ways of styling my natural texture. That’s not to say it doesn’t take work—I would never claim that I roll out of bed with hair that’s ready to walk out the door. But after wash day and using my four go-to products for wavy hair (which help to define the texture, smooth frizz, and enhance my hair’s overall health) I can usually get away with at least three days of wearing my hair down before either washing it again or throwing it up into my signature slick-back bun.
The secret to perfectly imperfect day-three hair? Refining the shape, hydrating the ends, and sopping up lingering oils, especially in the summer when New York City is basically a concrete oven. But after 36 years—half of which I'm pretty confident I've spent with pretty great hair—I can safely say that no one ever suspects I haven’t washed or fully restyled my waves by day three. Here’s everything I reach for to keep my hair looking fresh and artfully undone.
Boost Your Volume
I generally don’t love a ton of volume in my hair (a ‘90s supermodel I am not) but sleeping on textured locks means you can get some funky shapes by the time you wake up. I swear by a texturizing spray at the roots to refine any lopsided sections.
The OG, the award winner, the texturizer every beauty editor has in their bathroom at all times, this formula delivers touchable volume with just a spritz or two.
I adore this lightweight spray for both separation and lift. Plus, it contains nourishing ingredients to improve the health of your hair with each use.
Refine the Ends
My hair is mermaid, rib-skimming long (and blonde!), so my ends are already super fragile, but they tend to get even more frayed after a night’s sleep. I add a little hair oil to them to smooth and nourish on days two and three.
Then Comb, Don’t Brush
Brushing wavy or curly hair when it’s dry is a recipe for frizz and…general disarray. Instead, I grab a trusty wide-tooth comb to remove any snarls underneath my hair without disturbing my waves too much.
Embrace Dry Shampoo
A healthy scalp is going to have some oils, especially by day three, but that doesn’t mean your hair has to look greasy. Reach for a dry shampoo to disguise and absorb excess oils instantly.
I adore a shampoo puff. It’s one of the easiest methods for applying a dry shampoo or targeted powder wherever you need it most. This formula is another award winner, just FYI!
Add a Little Frizz Control
I’m all about embracing flyaways but by day three, the static look can look a little out of control. I add a pea-sized amount of smoothing cream to rein my hair back in for a work-appropriate look.
The OG styling cream that’s been in my cabinet for nearly a decade, this formula also helps boost shine and leave your hair looking super sleek.
Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more. She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a bi-monthly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.