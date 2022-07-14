Halsey Looks Straight Up Unrecognizable With Her New Hairstyle

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Halsey has an announcement to make—and trust us when we say it deserves every single, little ounce of your undivided attention. The About-Face founder has ushered in a throwback beauty era complete with early aughts-inspired makeup and…wait for it…a platinum blonde ‘90s mullet (!!!). We repeat: Halsey has somehow managed to pull off a very shaggy, very voluminous, very chic mullet.

“Return of my mullet. And the nineties-vibes-only red and blue makeup combo. Made by color mixing eye paints and lip paints,” the “So Good” singer captioned their Instagram video. In the short clip, the star shows off their look from allllll the angles—and if we’re being completely candid—this may be our favorite haircut on them yet. Perhaps it’s a result of the perfectly choppy layers? Maybe it’s the fact that her bangs seemingly don’t believe in gravity? Regardless, this look will go down in hair history.

We’re not the only people that think so either. The comments section on the singer’s post has been exploding since the hair debut. “Yessss giving me Evangelista vibes,” hairstylist Marty Harper wrote, referencing Linda Evangelista’s haircut in the ‘90s. “A ‘90s rockstar moment,” one fan said, while another commented, “I’M….OBSESSED.”

Even though we’re hyper-fixated on this amazing style at the moment, it’s worthwhile to call out that this isn’t the first time Halsey has gotten on the mullet bandwagon. They previously debuted a mullet in January 2021. But rest assured, it was a whole different vibe. Not only was their hair dyed an orange hue at the time, but the cut was also on the longer side. “Fifth element meets goth punk couture,” Harper, who was responsible for the cut, wrote via Instagram at the time.

The “I’m Coming Out” singer is quite versatile when it comes to hairstyles. Most recently, they’ve been sporting insanely long hair. Prior to that, circa March, they had a curly black ‘do they dubbed “vampire-ballerina-fairy-curly-core.” Rewind to October 2020, and they shaved their head. In short: expect the unexpected from Halsey.