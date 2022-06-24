Demi Lovato Put a Curly Spin on Her Mullet

Demi Lovato has rocked more hairstyles than we can count. From pink hair and pixies to long extensions and side-swept bangs circa Camp Rock, her cut and color experimentation is next level. Her mullet era has been going strong for a hot minute, but her very recent twist on the look has completely changed the vibe. For the past few months, the “Dancing With the Devil” singer has been sporting baby bangs and a mullet that bordered on pixie territory. But thanks to a little glam session yesterday, she now has a longer, shaggier, a much curlier mullet situation going on.

The songwriter took to Instagram Stories to share a selfie of her ‘do, which was complete with fabulously curly bangs that grazed her eyebrows. Of course, she gave credit where credit was due and tagged her stellar glam squad: Amber Maynard Bolt, Anthony Holguin, CJ Romero, Cesar Deleon Ramirez, and Jill Powell.

(Image credit: Demi Lovato/Instagram)

It didn’t take long for fans to give the more textured style their stamp of approval. “Please tell me they are keeping this hair,” one person tweeted alongside the selfie. Another user joked, “Demi Lovato in their Eddie Munson era.”

This grow out has been in the works since Lovato’s December 2021 decision to shave her head. “Shot on FaceTime by @angelokritikos #freshstart,” she captioned a post of her buzzcut at the time. This followed her pink pixie era, which was much more than a purely aesthetic decision. In an interview with Glamour, the singer, who came out as non-binary in May 2021, explained that the cut was a way for her to “break out of the "hetero-normative box” and “make me feel the happiest.”