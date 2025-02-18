Ask me to guess what a morning in the life of Issa Rae looks like, and I'd venture to say there's an early alarm and a booked and busy schedule from the second she steps out of bed. While that's mostly true, the Insecure actress and executive producer assures me I'm missing a key ingredient of her daily routine: a morning mantra. “B*tch, you got it. That’s [my mantra]," she matter-of-factly tells me.

Such profound words of wisdom (putting it on a post-it, for the record) are often accompanied by

Rae's NSFW playlist and affirmations that every day spent getting older on Earth is a privilege. "I want to age gracefully. I don't mind getting old, and I'm looking forward to the wisdom, the confidence, the 'no-fucks given-ness' that comes with aging gracefully and beautifully," she says. "Plus, I really like gray hair."

(Image credit: Sienna Naturals)

While gray hair may have to wait (Rae is currently rocking a pretty auburn hue), healthy hair is easily attainable—with a little help from Rae's brand Sienna Naturals, which officially secured in-store placement in Sephora across the nation on Feb. 10. "I’m someone who wears my hair in braids a lot, and admittedly, they can damage my hair sometimes,” she explains. “It’s been great to have a product, specifically the d.n.a. serum, that actively helps to fortify and strengthen the hair at the crown of my head and stimulate those stubborn spots that refuse to grow."

According to Rae, the results "speak for themselves." Every product in the line, which was initially launched by Rae's sister-in-law Hannah Diop in 2012, is formulated with a heaping handful of TLC for curly hair. Case in point: the fan-favorite co-wash detangles and removes product buildup, while Diop's go-to leave-in conditioner features vegan, natural ingredients. Bonus: each item is committed to fostering a healthy, (very) hydrated scalp.

Want to get a slice of Rae's morning routine for yourself? Test out my personal favorite products from the line, below

Shop Sienna Naturals

Sienna Naturals Density Nourishing Actives Scalp Serum for Hair Growth $42 on Sephora

Sienna Naturals Dew Magic Hydrating Anti-Frizz Leave-In Conditioner $28 at Sephora

Sienna Naturals Curl-Enhancing Dream Curl Hair Mousse $30 at Sephora

Sienna Naturals Mini Damage Repair Strengthening Hair Ritual Set $35 at Sephora