With the arrival of the 82nd Golden Globes, red carpet season is officially upon us, and with it comes plenty of standard celebrity glitz and glamour. We're talking hours of prep, planning, makeup tests, hair trials—the works—in order to help A-listers hit that infamous step-and-repeat wall looking their absolute best. And while there's always plenty of standout beauty looks from the Golden Globes (thanks to the stars' tireless hair, nail, and makeup teams) this season, I was craving something a little off the beaten path glam-wise. I mean, you can only get so excited about yet another soft smokey eye and slicked back bun, am I right? So when I spotted visible gray hair at the 2025 Golden Globes, my 30-something heart fluttered with something close to... pride? Recognition? Definitely happiness that perfection at all costs (and 11th hour colorist appointments) is *slowly* becoming a relic of the past.

We know that Hollywood is all about preventing visible signs of aging. Remember when Sandra Bullock dropped the "penis facial" news in 2018? Every beauty editor lost their mind rushing to cover the trending skin treatment, which promises that its use of stem cells can lift, firm, and brighten the skin for a more youthful look (I've tested it, and it works—to a point). Truth be told, I'm all for a buzzy aesthetics trend that helps you look like the most radiant version of yourself. However, I'm also one of the lucky people to experience premature gray hair (which means before age 30 in Caucasians) so the choice to let the wiry white hairs grow unchecked, or not, has been top of mind for several years now. I do my best not to let it stress me out (and lead to even more rapidly graying hair), but given that our culture is deeply obsessed with youth, I'm as susceptible as the next woman to worrying about my visible roots.

So when I spotted The Bear-alum Abby Elliott stepping onto the Golden Globes red carpet looking every bit the Hollywood star with noticeable gray strands peeking out from her blowout, I nearly dropped my phone. This is someone who definitely had the opportunity to visit her colorist for an appointment a few days prior to the award ceremony and yet, she chose to let those silver streaks fly free. She's human! What a novelty!

Of course the majority of the gray hair moments on the Golden Globes red carpet were relegated to actors over 50 (and men in general), but seeing more women step out with visible gray roots, streaks, or a full head of silver strands is a promising start to 2025. It's also a helpful reminder that maybe I don't need to panic if I miss my eight-week highlights appointment to blend my silvery patches into my blonde color so seamlessly. Give me a ball gown and a pair of sky-high stilettos because I'm ready for my award season debut!

Keep scrolling for all the actors that attended the 82nd annual Golden Globes with visible gray hair—and looked fabulous doing it.

Cate Blanchett

Subtle grays but I see you, beauties. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor

Sexy silver peeking through the platinum pixie. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Abby Elliott

A hint of gray with a beautiful blowout. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Glenn Close

The queen of silver sirens. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tilda Swinton

Structured, chic, and soft gray. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sharon Stone

Perfectly blended gray. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Molly Sims

Expertly blended grays. (Image credit: Getty Images)

