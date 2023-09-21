Jane Fonda Gave Her Signature Blowout a Textural Update

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Over the course of her extremely impressive career, Jane Fonda has proven time and time again that she’s all about making change. From environmental policy to reproductive health, the woman knows when and where action is needed—and works her absolute hardest to make it happen. While Fonda's change-making remains tantamount, we can't help but comment on the 85-year-old Oscar winner 's hairstyle switch-up at her most recent engagement.

For the past many, many years, Fonda has found comfort in a great blowout. Her signature layered pixie is even what she wears in her acting roles (forgoing her silver strands for a copper hue in the Book Club universe, but I digress). Nevertheless, while speaking at a United Nations gathering, the High-Level Event for Nature & People: From Ambition to Action, on September 19, Fonda delivered her wise words while sporting bouncy curls. And that wasn’t the only change we noticed.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the New York City event, which focused on demonstrating “transformational actions to tackle biodiversity loss,” Fonda’s hair looked a bit longer than usual, parted in the middle and grazing her shoulders in what can only be described as a “lob.” Her color was also different: A deeper, darker gray than the lustrous silver we’re used to. Nevertheless, she looked as gorgeous as ever—the soft, slightly retro curls framing her face and highlighting her pink, almost coral, lipstick and dramatic upper lashes.

Keeping with classic Jane Fonda fashion, she paired the beauty look with a simple, perfectly tailored black suit and funky jewelry—evil eye bracelet and chunky necklace included.

In a past interview with Marie Claire, Fonda noted that her favorite perk of her job is getting to work with talents like hairstylist Jonathan Hanousek and makeup artist David de Leon. She also shared a particularly apt anecdote, noting that the quality that’s gotten her where she is today is her “willingness to take leaps of faith.”

How cool is she? From the glam chair to the speaker’s podium, Jane Fonda is making the world a more beautiful place.