Jenna Ortega Completely Ditched Wednesday-Core at the Golden Globes

I, along with the rest of Netflix’s subscribers, have found myself deeply, deeply, deeply obsessed with Jenna Ortega’s portrayal of Wednesday Addams. The dance! The makeup! The lack of intonation! We’ve all even been champions of the Wednesday-core fashion and beauty movement (think: all black, pigtail braids, extra eyeliner). Ortega has been the leader of the pack, doing press event after press event in ensembles inspired by her character. But flash forward to the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday, January 10, and the actress decided to venture away from the Wednesday of it all, arriving in a ‘90s-inspired look.

The Disney Channel star, who wore a blush colored Gucci dress, teamed up with quite the glam squad. David Stanwell was in charge of hair—and he decided to “take a little risk” with Ortega’s already refreshed ‘do. (She debuted a choppy cut and auburn hue a few weeks back.) “I believe it’s good to have fun and try new things by just tweaking a little here and there,” Stanwell said in a press release shared with Marie Claire. “We didn’t want it too rigid or set, and I still wanted to work with the haircut we had just done. I love having the haircut make a statement, sculpting it around her face and playing with shapes that work.”

To create the piece-y look, Stanwell set Ortega’s freshly blow dried hair with a set of velcro rollers. Her bangs were given a little extra TLC and were sprayed with the FEKKAI Clean Stylers Flexi-Hold Hairspray (opens in new tab). Once the rollers were removed, a little finger tousling ensued. “We really wanted to play with a nod to the effortless '90s classic style,” Stanwell said. “ I bumped up the hair behind bangs for a little lift and effortlessly tucked hair behind her ears to keep it relaxed and yet still chic.”

Makeup artist Vincent Oquendo manned the makeup, giving Ortega a dramatic eye inspired by Sofia Loren (peep the dramatic wing and white waterline). The star’s nails, which were done by Thuy Nguyen, were created with major attention to detail. If you zoom in really closely, you’ll catch the intricate white wave design.

If this is any indication of what Ortega brings to a red carpet, we can’t wait to see her throughout the rest of the award show season.