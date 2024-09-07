Jennifer Lopez Confirms the Elegant Fall Soap Nail Trend Is Here to Stay
It may have ruled summer, but it's poised for an even more popular autumn.
Designers are embracing a shift toward maximalist hair and makeup all over this weekend's New York Fashion Week Spring 2025 runways. But that's for next season. Styling herself for the here and now, Jennifer Lopez wants the simplistic fall soap nail trend to reign supreme.
On Friday, September 6, the Atlas star arrived at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of Unstoppable in a mirrored Tamara Ralph gown that can best be described as a revenge dress. A noticeably minimal manicure, however, chicly juxtaposed the statement dress. Dubbed “mannequin nails” by go-to nail artist Tom Bachik, the square shape was polished with a nude, soapy hue.
A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails (@tombachik)
A photo posted by on
These squeaky-clean nails have been a favorite of Meghan Markle, Zendaya, and other A-list nail obsessives throughout the summer. J.Lo won't be the only one taking the look into September and beyond. “For the pure minimalist elegance, soap nails will continue into fall,” Bachik previously told Marie Claire. “Think perfectly freshly manicured nails, meticulous cuticles, and naturally squared shape, buffed to a high gloss.” The look is slightly reminiscent of the bubble bath nail trend, but prioritizes nude undertones over white or pink hues.
“Tone on tone, we wanted the nails to match the skin,” Bachik captioned an Instagram of Lopez’s premiere night look. To achieve the elegant vibe, he cleaned up the actress’ cuticles with his namesake Tweezerman kit and filed her nails into a squoval (square meets oval shape). Then, he used Apres Burnt Blush from the Light & Shadows collection to perfectly match Lopez’s olive undertones.
While you can absolutely go nail-to-nail with Lopez and use this shade, the key to the fall soap nail trend is matching your particular skin color. Shop a range of my favorite nude nail polishes, ahead.
Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.
