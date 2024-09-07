Jennifer Lopez Confirms the Elegant Fall Soap Nail Trend Is Here to Stay

Designers are embracing a shift toward maximalist hair and makeup all over this weekend's New York Fashion Week Spring 2025 runways. But that's for next season. Styling herself for the here and now, Jennifer Lopez wants the simplistic fall soap nail trend to reign supreme.

On Friday, September 6, the Atlas star arrived at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of Unstoppable in a mirrored Tamara Ralph gown that can best be described as a revenge dress. A noticeably minimal manicure, however, chicly juxtaposed the statement dress. Dubbed “mannequin nails” by go-to nail artist Tom Bachik, the square shape was polished with a nude, soapy hue.

A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails (@tombachik) A photo posted by on

These squeaky-clean nails have been a favorite of Meghan Markle, Zendaya, and other A-list nail obsessives throughout the summer. J.Lo won't be the only one taking the look into September and beyond. “For the pure minimalist elegance, soap nails will continue into fall,” Bachik previously told Marie Claire. “Think perfectly freshly manicured nails, meticulous cuticles, and naturally squared shape, buffed to a high gloss.” The look is slightly reminiscent of the bubble bath nail trend, but prioritizes nude undertones over white or pink hues.

“Tone on tone, we wanted the nails to match the skin,” Bachik captioned an Instagram of Lopez’s premiere night look. To achieve the elegant vibe, he cleaned up the actress’ cuticles with his namesake Tweezerman kit and filed her nails into a squoval (square meets oval shape). Then, he used Apres Burnt Blush from the Light & Shadows collection to perfectly match Lopez’s olive undertones.

While you can absolutely go nail-to-nail with Lopez and use this shade, the key to the fall soap nail trend is matching your particular skin color. Shop a range of my favorite nude nail polishes, ahead.

Essie Nail Color Polish, Spin the Bottle $11.99 at Amazon

Sally Hansen Color Therapy Nail Polish, Re-Nude, Pack of 1 $3.99 at Amazon