Jennifer Lopez's Mirrored Toronto International Film Festival Revenge Dress Is the Opposite of an LBD
She knows exactly what she's wearing.
What is the best revenge? Some people say it's happiness. Some people say it's success. Jennifer Lopez says it's wearing a nearly-naked revenge dress on an international red carpet and looking damn good doing it.
For her first official public appearance since filing for divorce from Ben Affleck, Lopez arrived at the Sept. 6 Toronto International Film Festival premiere of Unstoppable in a mirrored Tamara Ralph gown styled by her longtime collaborators Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. That sentence belies just how dramatic the fall 2024 couture gown is.
In front, Lopez's gown resembled a molten disco ball, with mirrored panels that dripped down her frame in a column silhouette. Extra-oversize, velveteen bows perched on her shoulders and at intervals along the sides. Turns out, they were holding the dress together.
When Lopez turned at an angle, she revealed that her dress was completely open along either side. The velvet bows tied two far-apart panels together, revealing her entire torso, legs, and tasteful side boob. If anyone else walked the carpet, we didn't see it—all eyes couldn't help but land on this look.
J.Lo played off the shine of her dress with towering silver platform heels by Dolce & Gabbana and select pieces of diamond jewelry by Hassanzadeh, including delicate drop earrings and an index finger ring. She also carried a glittering Judith Leiber bag.
Lopez was attending the Toronto International Film Festival to promote Unstoppable, a film about a rising star in wrestling. It's a contentious project considering her recent relationship news: She acts in the movie and Ben Affleck is credited as a producer. Her soon-to-be-ex-husband did not join her on the carpet.
Before arriving at the Toronto International Film Festival, Jennifer Lopez has spent the summer in a range of revenge dresses—if the definition includes any smoking-hot piece purchased after a breakup. She turned 55 in a sheer Dior naked dress. She hit a Broadway show in watercolor florals. She stopped by work in verdant emerald green (and a swap for her Hermès bag). She filled her Hamptons suitcase with romantic day dresses. They all suggested she's feeling herself as much as ever.
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
A photo posted by on
Lopez's dress slots neatly into the Hollywood canon of naked dresses, taken up by celebrities from Meghann Fahy (at The Perfect Couple premiere in lacy Victoria Beckham) to Emily Ratajkowski (in more than we can list here). Many dresses shock and awe for a day because there are simply so many. But like her dramatic plunge Versace dress at the 2000 Grammys, J.Lo's Toronto International Film Festival gown might go down in style history.
The singer reportedly wants to make over her image following her divorce. Her debut red carpet look after a major personal moment is saying what she hasn't directly: She's doing great.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
