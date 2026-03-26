Zazie Beetz Is Unintentionally Giving Me So Much Spring Hair Inspo
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Spring has only just started, yet I already have enough hairstyle inspiration to last me the whole season. Just last week, it was Kerry Washington whose honey blonde, boho-style French braids made me want to book a braid appointment immediately, and now it's Zazie Beetz who's given me yet another protective style to add to my hair mood board.
The Atlanta alum is currently on a press tour to promote her new action movie, They Will Kill You, which hits theaters on March 27. For the most recent stop on the tour, she and the rest of her castmates stopped by SiriusXM Front Row in New York City to chat about the film. During the sit-down, Beetz wore a black, satin slip dress with spaghetti straps and lace detailing around her ankles. She kept her glam for the day pretty minimal, save for some dark eyeshadow and eyeliner on her upper and lower eyelids. Beetz often wears her hair styled in long box braids, and it's been her style of choice throughout her current press tour; only this time around, she added red extensions to the midpoint of the braids to give her hair an ombré effect.
I have yet to come across a hairstyle that's more convenient than box braids, especially for the spring and summer months. They're super-versatile in that they can be customized to be various lengths (have you heard about the braided bob?) and colors, yet you can also choose to wear traditional braids like Beetz or a more intentionally-messy boho style with loose pieces sticking out of each braid. These are also a great option if you want to spend less time on your hair while getting ready in the mornings or if you just want to spend a few weeks reducing how often you're manipulating your hair.Article continues below
All that said, box braids still require a bit of maintenance, and if you're ready to run to your braider with a photo of Zazie Beetz's box braids as your inspiration, read ahead for some styling and maintenance tips.
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Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.