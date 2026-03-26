Spring has only just started, yet I already have enough hairstyle inspiration to last me the whole season. Just last week, it was Kerry Washington whose honey blonde, boho-style French braids made me want to book a braid appointment immediately, and now it's Zazie Beetz who's given me yet another protective style to add to my hair mood board.

The Atlanta alum is currently on a press tour to promote her new action movie, They Will Kill You, which hits theaters on March 27. For the most recent stop on the tour, she and the rest of her castmates stopped by SiriusXM Front Row in New York City to chat about the film. During the sit-down, Beetz wore a black, satin slip dress with spaghetti straps and lace detailing around her ankles. She kept her glam for the day pretty minimal, save for some dark eyeshadow and eyeliner on her upper and lower eyelids. Beetz often wears her hair styled in long box braids, and it's been her style of choice throughout her current press tour; only this time around, she added red extensions to the midpoint of the braids to give her hair an ombré effect.

Zazie Beetz visits SiriusXM Front Row in New York City on March 25. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I have yet to come across a hairstyle that's more convenient than box braids, especially for the spring and summer months. They're super-versatile in that they can be customized to be various lengths (have you heard about the braided bob?) and colors, yet you can also choose to wear traditional braids like Beetz or a more intentionally-messy boho style with loose pieces sticking out of each braid. These are also a great option if you want to spend less time on your hair while getting ready in the mornings or if you just want to spend a few weeks reducing how often you're manipulating your hair.

Article continues below

All that said, box braids still require a bit of maintenance, and if you're ready to run to your braider with a photo of Zazie Beetz's box braids as your inspiration, read ahead for some styling and maintenance tips.

amika Hydro Rush Intense Moisture Leave-In Conditioner With Hyaluronic Acid $31 at Sephora If your braids are in a boho style, spritz them with a leave-in conditioner every few days to keep the loose hair moisturized and prevent tangles. UNbrush Detangling Hair Brush $18 at Ulta Beauty Try using a detangling brush to gently get through tangles and knots. Dove Derma Scalp Dandruff Relief 3-In-1 Barrier Repair Serum $12.97 at Walmart Sometimes braiding hair can cause scalp irritation and flaking. This inexpensive serum from Dove has a milky formula that hydrates and prevents flaking from occuring. Cécred Scalp Refreshing Spray $38 at Ulta Beauty If irritation or itchiness is your issue, use this cooling scalp spray to give yourself some relief. Pattern Beauty Edge Control $14 at Sephora Styling your edges is optional, but if you choose to, use a product that's easy on the hair and won't dry it out.