On any given Saturday afternoon when I find myself traipsing around the city running errands, a messy low bun and dated athleisure leggings are the best I can do at making myself look presentable. But that's the difference between myself and Jodie Turner-Smith, who can somehow make something as simple as buying flowers look chic.

The Queen & Slim actress was pictured running errands at a farmers market in Los Angeles over the weekend, and I genuinely can't get over how perfect her haircut looks. A few weeks ago when she was pictured out in the city, her dark hair was styled in fluffy, textured blowout, but this time around, it looks like she's given her hair a spring refresh. During her outing, Turner-Smith wore a tan bralette with brown sunglasses and her hair was styled in a curly shag haircut with baby bangs.

Jodie Turner-Smith wears a curly mullet haircut while out in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bobs and pixie cuts reigned supreme in 2025, but hair experts are predicting that this spring will be all about fringe and shag haircuts. “Ever since Sabrina Carpenter debuted fringe last year, bangs in all their variations have been having a huge moment,” celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan previously told MC. You don't necessarily have to wear your hair in shaggy layers if you decide to get bangs, but per Marjan, the two styles go really well together since the layers can usually flow out from the bangs. Styles like these are also pretty easy to style when wet or dry, not to mention that the level of maintenance is pretty low.

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If you've been thinking about switching up your hair this spring and getting a shaggy wolf cut, read ahead for some styling tips.