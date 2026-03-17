Kerry Washington has had a busy week full of high-profile events, from Essence's Women in Hollywood Awards to the Los Angeles premiere of her new series. A whirlwind few days on the red carpet calls for a handful of hair changes, and the braided hairstyle she wore while visiting New York City this week might be my favorite one she's worn yet.

Washington is currently in the thick of promoting her new Apple TV series, Imperfect Women, which premieres on March 18. For the press tour, she recently joined her co-stars, Elizabeth Moss and Kate Mara, in speaking on a panel hosted by the SAG-AFTRA Foundation in New York City, where she dressed in an all-black outfit, including a black halter top with a belted strap along with black, wide-leg trousers and tan, pointed-toe pumps. She leaned even further into the casual vibe with her glam.

The actress's hair was styled in two boho-style French braids created using light brown and honey blonde extensions that were woven into her naturally dark hair. The braids were waist-length and featured a few curly and wavy pieces that were left out of the braids to give them an ethereal, slightly undone look. It's not even officially spring yet, but I already know that this style is making it onto my summer hair mood board.

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Kerry Washington is photographed on March 16 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I can think of a thousand reasons why braids are one of the most convenient hairstyles out there. From box braids to cornrows to pigtail braids, they're super versatile and can be worn in a variety of ways, they're the perfect way to tuck your ends and protect your hair from being manipulated for a few weeks, and more importantly, it's an undefeated vacation hairstyle.

All that said, wearing braids doesn't mean that you can skip taking care of your hair and scalp, and boho braids specifically can require a bit of extra at-home maintenance. If you're considering adding Kerry Washington's boho braids to your spring and summer hair wishlist, read ahead for some tips on how to keep them looking fresh.