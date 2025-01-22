Whether she’s writing books, hosting TV shows, or simply being a street-style icon , Julia Fox tends to turn heads. The most recent instance was on Jan. 21, when the socialite was spotted in New York City after a slew of press engagements for her new movie, "Presence." Dressed in head-to-toe black, Fox’s outfit consisted of a puffer jacket, a leather corset, a button-down skirt, pointed-toe pumps, and stockings. Adding to the slightly grungy aesthetic that she had going on, Fox also painted on silver eye makeup to match her recently debuted new hairstyle: a soft pixie , which she admitted is inspired by " Ace Ventura," and that she chopped herself.

Fox kept her hair its now signature platinum blonde for the shorter look, which can be described as “Cillian Murphy meets Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada,” says hairstylist Devin Toth. “It's a longer pixie but not quite a bixie.” Though experts typically don’t recommend cutting your hair at home, if you must, there's one tool that is incredibly important. “Cut your hair using real scissors from Sally's,” Toth says, adding that you'll also need plenty of good lighting before you snip.

“Short haircuts are challenging to execute correctly at home,” hairstylist Rogerio Cavalcante says. “Still if you’re determined to do so, I highly recommend the GTEX 6.5-inch professional shears, and the Hieey three-way mirror for self-haircuts.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fox isn’t the only celebrity who has recently hopped on the short haircut trend (although to date, she's the only one to turn the scissors on herself). Renée Zellweger recently appeared on the cover of British Vogue with her blond hair cropped just below her ears. At the 2025 Golden Globes , Emma Stone also debuted her version of the trend, pairing it with a stunning red gown that highlighted the copper tones in her brunette hair. Emma Corrin gave her pixie new life on the "Nosferatu" press tour, accessorizing it with a lace bonnet.

If you’re still keen on recreating this style at home à la Julia, it’s important to remember that “go big or go home,” does not apply here. “Less is more,” Toth says. “The scissors don't need to be $800 but they should be sharp, affordable ones from the beauty supply store that are dedicated solely to cutting hair.) Basically, your kitchen scissors aren’t going to cut it, so put them back in the drawer.



Short haircuts like this require precision, so whenever possible, it is best to leave it to the experts, especially if you have coily or textured hair. That being said, Fox’s transformation is incredibly chic, so if you decide to recreate the look at home, maybe leave behind a little bit of extra length for a professional hairstylist to complete the job and refine your new pixie haircut.

Keep scrolling for the accessories to make the chop at home.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hieey 3 Way Mirror for Hair Cutting $21.24 at Amazon

Devin Toth Social Links Navigation Hairstylist Hair fascinates me. It’s this malleable form of self expression that completely evolves over a lifetime. My name is Devin Toth. I’m a hairstylist at Salon SCK in New York City. Over the last decade I’ve been able to coif models at over 70 different fashion shows in NYC. I’ve had the opportunity to style Gossip Girls, Twilight girls, Victoria Secret models and some Pretty Little Liars. I’ve tamed the tresses of incredible designers such as Rachel Roy, Lela Rose and Vera Wang and I’ve had the pleasure of working with a few super models and socialites as well. I’ve done makeovers for many popular TV shows including Oprah and my work has even been featured multiple times on the jumbotrons in Time Square. I’ve been a spokesperson, a brand ambassador and have taught seminars across the US, sometimes in front of 1500 hairdressers. I continually give expert hair advice to beauty publications – Allure Magazine says, “Toth delivered on all counts.” I came to this hectic city to help people look amazing and feel like they can take on the world and I’m always excited with every new client and opportunity.