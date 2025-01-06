The chicest way to debut a new haircut is definitely showing up to a red carpet with no warning and minus a foot or so of hair. Such was the case with Emma Stone at the 2025 Golden Globes. The two-time Oscar winning actor has chopped her signature shoulder-skimming hair into a Mia Farrow-esque pixie cut, which allowed her dramatic scarlet Louis Vuitton gown to take center stage.

There were rumors that the star had shaved her head back in October when she was seen in New York filming Bugonia—the fourth film she's made with director Yargos Lanthimos—wearing a cap on her head and no visible hair peeking out from underneath. And given that Stone now has about four inches worth of growth to her close crop, it would make sense that her newfound short 'do is from growing out her buzz cut.

Stone's longtime stylist, Mara Roszak, shared with Allure that, "It's been growing out, and it's looking so stunning—very nineties in that nostalgic way."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The stylist revealed that she trimmed up the pixie just hours before Stone hit the red carpet, and that she used the new RŌZ Evergreen Styling Cream to create subtle division at the hair part. She applied the cream—which isn't as structured or severe as using a hair gel—to the actor's hair when it was still damp, and used a comb to ensure the back was smooth and flyaway-free.

OLAPLEX Global Ambassador and celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham was behind Stone's color, which was a smidge darker than her usual red. "I call it ‘Nutmeg,’" says Cunningham. "We did a gloss on it for 20 minutes, then we gave her No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner and she went into the shower and shampooed her hair."

With such a drastic transformation at the first major award ceremony of the season, we can only hope that more A-listers will embrace a dramatic hair change for 2025.

