Kacey Musgraves' Beehive Was the Perfect Look for Graceland

For Kacey Musgraves, vintage-inspired beauty looks are basically a uniform. On Wednesday, November 29, the 35-year-old posted a series of Instagram photos showing her long, dark hair teased into the perfect baby beehive. Paired with a white, long-sleeved sequin gown, the look was entirely reminiscent of Priscilla Presley's iconic style, specifically at her 1967 wedding to Elvis.

No, I'm not just making "this reminds me of this" claims. In case fans had any doubt who the hairstyle was inspired by, the setting provides tremendous clarity. Musgraves chose the vintage 'do for the "Christmas at Graceland" TV special, which featured a number of stars (including a similarly coiffed Lana Del Rey) performing a live music broadcast from the Presleys' beloved Memphis home for the first time ever.

Ringing in at only a couple inches tall, the "Butterfly" singer's most recent take on Priscilla's black beehive was much tamer than others she's attempted in the past. Remember the height she had going at the 2014 CMAs?Nevertheless, it was still all glam, featuring a middle part and face-framing front strands with the majority cascading to her waist in shiny waves.

Musgraves, who's spoken often of her love for Elvis, shut the show down with a dreamy rendition of "Can't Help Falling In Love," which she also sang on the soundtrack of Elvis in 2022. This time around, her hair was the work of celebrity hairstylist Giovanni Delgado, who always perfectly executes her vintage looks. While she sang, photos of the Presley family were broadcast behind her.

"Welcome to Graceland. It's so special for us to have music back in the house," Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough said after opening the door to the cameras in the special. Typically a redhead, the "Daisy Jones and the Six" actress also recently dyed her hair black in an apparent ode to her grandmother. It might be Christmas at Graceland season, but it's Priscilla's year.