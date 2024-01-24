The Kardashian-Jenner clan has been a staple at fashion shows for some time now, occupying front row seats to see new collections from designers like Victoria Beckham, Schiaparelli, Stella McCartney, Balenciaga, and more. Kylie Jenner, in particular, has already made front page news this fashion month, having been seen at the Jean Paul Gaultier show at Paris Fashion Week alongside actress Kelly Rutherford and comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg. But while all eyes were on the smiling women posing beside each other, I couldn’t stop looking at Jenner’s wispy down ‘do, which paired perfectly with the overall Greek goddess aesthetic of her look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the wake of Jenner’s recent return to her King Kylie era via a short-lived pink dye job , it’s important to note that her hair has officially returned to its natural shade of dark brown. As she was entering the Gaultier show, she wore her long hair in loose waves clipped up to the back of her head, with stray curls framing her face. At the show, however, she unclipped her hair, allowing the strands to fall down her back and shoulder, in a tousled, windswept style. The result screamed effortless beauty and went perfectly with Jenner’s sheer white Gaultier dress. Jenner looked like a modern Greek goddess in the overall ensemble, topping it off with subtle pink blush and lip gloss that accentuated her striking features.

Looking to channel her classic look? Recreate her waves by straightening your hair, then curling gently and then brushing out. Next, keep your hair in place with your go-to medium hold spray or gel, being sure to volumize at the scalp for a chic just-got-out-of-bed (but better) effect. Below, everything you need to tap into your inner Aphrodite.

Get the Look