There’s some perks that come along with being Kylie Jenner’s momager. The best of ‘em all? On-command makeovers with the Kylie Cosmetics founder herself. While Kris Jenner normally turns to her daughter for glam sessions during Palm Springs getaways, she decided to document the whole process for a new Youtube series, accurately dubbed Kylie’s Glam Bar. As the name implies, alcohol and makeup are involved.

The whole thing starts off pretty status quo—some skin prep and a layer of foundation. But we urge you: Play close attention when the concealer comes out. There are dozens of hacks and tips on TikTok that promise sculpting and brightening, but the Kylie Baby founder has a trick of her own. She places a diagonal line of product at the outer corner of the eye, does a three-pronged coverage technique to the side of the nose, and, most notably, puts a little baby dot on the forehead, the chin, and the cupid’s bow. Fast forward through some blending with both a brush and a beauty blender, and Kris looked radiant as ever.

Once the concealer is said and done, shots get involved (the duo is launching a martini-themed collection after all). But fear not, Kylie holds it together—and even shares a few more beauty tips all the while. The key takeaways? More blush is always better, opening your mouth while applying mascara is very normal, and the new Kris Collection packaging is really good.

If you want to shop the products used in the makings of Kris’ glam, you’re in luck. The new drop hit shelves today. It’s complete with a 12-pan eyeshadow palette, the coveted blush and highlighter cheek duo, a lip crayon set, a lip serum, and under-eye patches with a martini pattern to boot. Scroll ahead to shop the line!