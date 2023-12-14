Blair Waldorf Would Approve of Leighton Meester's Classic Red Lip

'Tis the season for wearing glamorous dresses, binging sentimental movies, and applying tons of red lipstick. Among all the celebrities partaking in these classic holiday traditions, there's one who has already checked all three off her list—and it's not even mid December.

Leighton Meester, forever our Blair Waldorf and more recently a major supplier of Christmas cheer, stepped out with the cast of her new holiday movie, Exmas, on Wednesday, December 13, in what might be the most festive look of the year. Attending the Amazon MGM Studios Winter Wonderland event, the 37-year-old looked right at home amid the greenery in a red satin dress.

Meester's pout was entirely uniform, utilizing a true red, matte shade. While the exact color is a mystery, it's reminiscent of Armani Beauty's Lip Power Long-Lasting Matte Lipstick in the iconic shade "400" or Dior's Rouge Dior Forever Liquid Lipstick in the signature "Forever Dior."

In varying lights, the classic lip showed up a bit differently. But on the red carpet—where you could also get the full effect of the Gossip Girl actress's Silvia Tcherassi gown—the color looked particularly deep and cool-toned.

In true less-is-more fashion, the "Good Girls Go Bad" singer kept the rest of her look simple, with neutral eyeshadow and thick lashes that let her brown eyes shine. It's the perfect look for a holiday movie heroine—and I think Blair would approve as well.