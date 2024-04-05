Even Lila Moss Can’t Resist a Viral Lip Gloss

Lila Moss spent the last month walking runways from Stella McCartney to Vivienne Westwood in over-the-top looks and possesses one of fashion’s most impressive pedigrees. (You already know the connection.) But the catwalk isn't her real life—and her current her holy grail beauty product couldn't be more low-key.

At a time when slick, shiny, nearly-reflective lips are a dominant 2024 beauty trend, “You've always got to have a lip gloss with you,” she tells Marie Claire. “I’m kind of always carrying around a lip gloss, like Candy Glaze.”

Lila Moss goes "everywhere" with a lipstick-lip gloss hybrid. So do thousands of TikTok users who made it go viral. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The YSL Beauty lip gloss stick she’s name-checking isn’t just a sign of her longtime affinity for the French house. (Instead of walking its runway this past season, Moss sat in the front row.) Candy Glaze’s vitamin E and hyaluronic acid-infused formula has earned more than two thousand five-star reviews and more than two hundred ninety thousand likes at Sephora since launching with expanded colors this spring. It's also gone viral on TikTok (several times). Peek at the reviews, and you’ll see effusive superlatives like “literally obsessed” and “absolute most favorite” repeated in the hundreds.

For beauty lovers who aren’t also full-time models, the lipstick-lipgloss hybrid is a go-to for all-day hydration and shine in several slightly pigmented shades. For Moss, the clear version is the only lippie she can rely on everywhere, from an international flight to a day of shows to a weekend off with ease; it's understated and versatile. “They have a nice kind of natural, pretty clear shade, that I just carry around and put on throughout the day,” she says.

Earlier this spring, Lila Moss attended the Saint Laurent Fall 2024 show in Paris, with her signature low-key beauty on display. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Natural-looking makeup is also at the center of Moss's beauty inspiration moodboard. The model has closely tracked Pamela Anderson's commitment to going bare-faced and lipstick-free for every event.

“I don't think I'm fully there yet in terms of my skin and looking as incredible as her without makeup,” she says. “But I do think it's a goal to have a bit more stripped back of a look and just be powerful in your own skin.”

Pamela Anderson took her no-makeup look to the 2024 Academy Awards Vanity Fair Afterparty–but she still wore a hint of lip gloss. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thankfully, she doesn’t have to give up her clear gloss to get a pared down beauty look. Even Anderson, deep in her makeup-free era, still swipes one on before she steps in front of a camera. (See: Her glossy lips for the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party.)

And if Moss finds subtly shimmery gloss impossible to quit, she's hardly the only one. “I use this daily and am in love with it," one reviewer writes. "I don’t think I can live without it.”

