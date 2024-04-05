Even Lila Moss Can’t Resist a Viral Lip Gloss

Lila Moss spent the last month walking runways from Stella McCartney to Vivienne Westwood in over-the-top looks and possesses one of fashion’s most impressive pedigrees. (You already know the connection.) But the catwalk isn't her real life—and her current her holy grail beauty product couldn't be more low-key.
At a time when slick, shiny, nearly-reflective lips are a dominant 2024 beauty trend, “You've always got to have a lip gloss with you,” she tells Marie Claire. “I’m kind of always carrying around a lip gloss, like Candy Glaze.”
The YSL Beauty lip gloss stick she’s name-checking isn’t just a sign of her longtime affinity for the French house. (Instead of walking its runway this past season, Moss sat in the front row.) Candy Glaze’s vitamin E and hyaluronic acid-infused formula has earned more than two thousand five-star reviews and more than two hundred ninety thousand likes at Sephora since launching with expanded colors this spring. It's also gone viral on TikTok (several times). Peek at the reviews, and you’ll see effusive superlatives like “literally obsessed” and “absolute most favorite” repeated in the hundreds.
For beauty lovers who aren’t also full-time models, the lipstick-lipgloss hybrid is a go-to for all-day hydration and shine in several slightly pigmented shades. For Moss, the clear version is the only lippie she can rely on everywhere, from an international flight to a day of shows to a weekend off with ease; it's understated and versatile. “They have a nice kind of natural, pretty clear shade, that I just carry around and put on throughout the day,” she says.
Natural-looking makeup is also at the center of Moss's beauty inspiration moodboard. The model has closely tracked Pamela Anderson's commitment to going bare-faced and lipstick-free for every event.
“I don't think I'm fully there yet in terms of my skin and looking as incredible as her without makeup,” she says. “But I do think it's a goal to have a bit more stripped back of a look and just be powerful in your own skin.”
Thankfully, she doesn’t have to give up her clear gloss to get a pared down beauty look. Even Anderson, deep in her makeup-free era, still swipes one on before she steps in front of a camera. (See: Her glossy lips for the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party.)
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
And if Moss finds subtly shimmery gloss impossible to quit, she's hardly the only one. “I use this daily and am in love with it," one reviewer writes. "I don’t think I can live without it.”
Halie LeSavage is the senior news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes fashion and beauty stories. Her reporting has ranged from in-depth designer profiles to fashion week reviews and research-backed shopping guides. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held fashion writer and editor roles at Harper’s Bazaar, Morning Brew, and Glamour. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. You can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Reveal They Have Filed For Divorce
"We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
20 Failsafe Products Marie Claire Editors Are Stocking Up On at Sephora's Huge Savings Event
Our carts are so full.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Keith Urban Is Giving Nicole Kidman Guitar Lessons... and They're Not Going "So Good"
"I gotta find a great left-handed guitar."
By Danielle Campoamor Published