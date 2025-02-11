Zoe Saldaña’s Red Nails and New Ombré Hair Match Her $3,495 Shoes
The actor is a master of the monochromatic look.
Zoe Saldaña is having an unexpected monochromatic beauty moment and I, for one, am definitely taking notes. The actor was spotted in Los Angeles while on her way to an appearance for Jimmy Kimmel Live, wearing $3,495 Louboutins. It wasn’t the red on the bottom of her shoes that was the star of the show, but it did tie in perfectly with the shades she wore on her nails and in her hair.
At first glance, you’d think that Saldaña jumped on the bob haircut trend that’s been sweeping New York Fashion Week, but her version is not only longer—safely landing in the “lob” territory— but she’s also been wearing the shorter cut for a few weeks now. That being said, while she’s been spotted in everything from caramel highlights to a deep brown shade, it’s her new ombré red hair color that’s really turning heads.
Saldaña paired the fresh color with red nails, allowing the undertones of her hair to really stand out. Even more, she also opted for a crimson lipstick as well, for a peek-a-boo beauty moment that doesn’t lean too monochromatic but still feels put together. Saldaña’s latest look is a masterclass in using beauty to add the finishing touches to an outfit. The actor paired all of these details with a strapless leather dress, opting out of any jewelry—save for the crystals that looked like anklets on her shoes.
As simple as it looks, there are a few essentials that you’d need if you want to take a page out of Saldaña’s beauty playbook. I’ve curated a list of a few of my favorites—including the best red lipstick that I constantly rave about— below.
One of my favorite lipsticks of all time comes from Pat McGrath Labs and the shade Elson is hands-down the perfect universal red.
Another iconic red shade? OPI's Big Apple Red. It's another perfect universal red that will look good on every skin tone.
Don't want to commit to a permanent hair-color change? Try a gloss like this one from Morrocanoil. It'll give your hair a subtle tint that can be removed after a few washes.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
-
Our Exhaustion Is Showing and We've Never Looked Better
According to the runways, concealer is out and dark circles are in.
By Hannah Baxter Published
-
NYFW Guests Swapped Snow Boots for These Spring Shoe Trends
This is the definition of fashion over function.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
‘Singles Inferno’ Star Lee Si-an Reveals Her One Regret—And How She Feels Now, Following the Finale
“I tried hard not to overthink it.”
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Why RŌZ Is Your Favorite Hairstylist’s Favorite Haircare Brand
The if-you-know-you-know cult classic is going mainstream.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Simone Biles’ Jumbo Goddess Braids Make Me Want to Book a Flight to Miami
The Olympian was spotted in Miami with an ethereal new beauty look.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
I’m Holding Space for Laura Harrier’s Perfect Bouncy ‘90s Blowout
Her latest party look left us swooning.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Kerry Washington’s Afro Is Giving Me Endless Hair Inspiration
Va-va-volume.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Reneé Rapp's Wolf Cut and Bangs Are Showing Off for L'Oréal
The artist is the newest face of L'Oréal.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Keke Palmer's Lip Gloss Nails Co-Sign a Huge Winter Manicure Trend
A moment for the shine.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Get Alex Cooper's Tousled Blowout in Four Easy Steps
Hairstylist Ryan Richman gives us the breakdown.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Kylie Jenner’s New Bangs Make Her Archival Alaïa Dress That Much Sexier
Dreaming of side bangs.
By Ariel Baker Published