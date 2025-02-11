Zoe Saldaña is having an unexpected monochromatic beauty moment and I, for one, am definitely taking notes. The actor was spotted in Los Angeles while on her way to an appearance for Jimmy Kimmel Live, wearing $3,495 Louboutins. It wasn’t the red on the bottom of her shoes that was the star of the show, but it did tie in perfectly with the shades she wore on her nails and in her hair.

At first glance, you’d think that Saldaña jumped on the bob haircut trend that’s been sweeping New York Fashion Week, but her version is not only longer—safely landing in the “lob” territory— but she’s also been wearing the shorter cut for a few weeks now. That being said, while she’s been spotted in everything from caramel highlights to a deep brown shade, it’s her new ombré red hair color that’s really turning heads.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Saldaña paired the fresh color with red nails, allowing the undertones of her hair to really stand out. Even more, she also opted for a crimson lipstick as well, for a peek-a-boo beauty moment that doesn’t lean too monochromatic but still feels put together. Saldaña’s latest look is a masterclass in using beauty to add the finishing touches to an outfit. The actor paired all of these details with a strapless leather dress, opting out of any jewelry—save for the crystals that looked like anklets on her shoes.

As simple as it looks, there are a few essentials that you’d need if you want to take a page out of Saldaña’s beauty playbook. I’ve curated a list of a few of my favorites—including the best red lipstick that I constantly rave about— below.

Pat McGrath Labs Mattetrance Lipstick $39 at Sephora One of my favorite lipsticks of all time comes from Pat McGrath Labs and the shade Elson is hands-down the perfect universal red.

OPI Nail Lacquer $11.99 at Ulta Another iconic red shade? OPI's Big Apple Red. It's another perfect universal red that will look good on every skin tone.

Color Depositing Mask $28.50 at Amazon Don't want to commit to a permanent hair-color change? Try a gloss like this one from Morrocanoil. It'll give your hair a subtle tint that can be removed after a few washes.

