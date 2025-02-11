Zoe Saldaña’s Red Nails and New Ombré Hair Match Her $3,495 Shoes

The actor is a master of the monochromatic look.

Zoe Saldaña in a bun with a white shirt and black scarf
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Zoe Saldaña is having an unexpected monochromatic beauty moment and I, for one, am definitely taking notes. The actor was spotted in Los Angeles while on her way to an appearance for Jimmy Kimmel Live, wearing $3,495 Louboutins. It wasn’t the red on the bottom of her shoes that was the star of the show, but it did tie in perfectly with the shades she wore on her nails and in her hair.

At first glance, you’d think that Saldaña jumped on the bob haircut trend that’s been sweeping New York Fashion Week, but her version is not only longer—safely landing in the “lob” territory— but she’s also been wearing the shorter cut for a few weeks now. That being said, while she’s been spotted in everything from caramel highlights to a deep brown shade, it’s her new ombré red hair color that’s really turning heads.

Zoe Saldana hair makeup nails

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Saldaña paired the fresh color with red nails, allowing the undertones of her hair to really stand out. Even more, she also opted for a crimson lipstick as well, for a peek-a-boo beauty moment that doesn’t lean too monochromatic but still feels put together. Saldaña’s latest look is a masterclass in using beauty to add the finishing touches to an outfit. The actor paired all of these details with a strapless leather dress, opting out of any jewelry—save for the crystals that looked like anklets on her shoes.

As simple as it looks, there are a few essentials that you’d need if you want to take a page out of Saldaña’s beauty playbook. I’ve curated a list of a few of my favorites—including the best red lipstick that I constantly rave about— below.

Mattetrance™ Lipstick
Pat McGrath Labs Mattetrance Lipstick

One of my favorite lipsticks of all time comes from Pat McGrath Labs and the shade Elson is hands-down the perfect universal red.

Nail Lacquer Nail Polish, Reds/oranges/yellows - Big Apple Red
OPI Nail Lacquer

Another iconic red shade? OPI's Big Apple Red. It's another perfect universal red that will look good on every skin tone.

Color Depositing Mask
Color Depositing Mask

Don't want to commit to a permanent hair-color change? Try a gloss like this one from Morrocanoil. It'll give your hair a subtle tint that can be removed after a few washes.

Ariel Baker
Ariel Baker
Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.

Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.

When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.

