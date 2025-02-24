The 2025 SAG Awards proved that the second to last award show of the season is home to some of the most noteworthy red carpet glamour. Stars like Selena Gomez, Anna Sawai, Mikey Madison, Keke Palmer, Pamela Anderson, and Demi Moore arrived for an evening to celebrate the best and brightest on-screen talent with plenty of chic red lipstick and gravity-defying bouffants in tow. The vibe was distinctively old Hollywood chic, with actors of old ages showcasing their unique spin on the classic aesthetic.

Held at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Feb. 23 and hosted by Kristen Bell, the 31st annual awards are selected by members of the Screen Actors Guild for both film and television. Clearly, there was no shortage of talent in the room.

Rivaled only by the best red carpet fashion, our picks for the most swoon-worthy hair and makeup looks provided plenty of inspiration for our next elegant night out, and left us hoping that next week's Oscar's ceremony will continue to level up the glam. Keep scrolling for our 11 favorite looks of the evening.

The 11 Best SAG Awards Beauty Looks

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer at the 2025 SAG Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The actor looked ravishing in her new vibrant copper lob and cherry red pout.

Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in 118 Dancer $9.99 at Target

Mikey Madison

Mikey Madison at the 2025 SAG Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's difficult to rival a diamond necklace of that caliber, but Mikey Madison's scarlet lipstick, fluttery lashes, and sleek blowout are plenty dazzling.

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning at the 2025 SAG Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With a lush raspberry lip, flushed cheeks, and her subtle flipped ends, Elle Fanning looks every bit like Old Hollywood royalty.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez at the 2025 SAG Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Selena won for first SAG Award for Ensemble in a Comedy Series as part of the 'Only Murders in the Building' cast in a custom Celine gown, ruby red lipstick (which matched her nails, natch), and a high shine lob.

Burberry Kisses Matte Lipstick in 106 The Red $45 at Nordstrom

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson at the 2025 SAG Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The queen of bare, healthy skin herself, Pamela Anderson looked ethereal with iconic platinum hair pinned in soft curls.

T3 Switch Kit Wave Trio Styling Iron with Three Interchangeable Barrels $319.99 at Bluemercury

Marissa Bode

Marissa Bode at the 2025 SAG Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With her chic mauve lipstick, dewy complexion, and finger wave bob, the 'Wicked' star stunned on the red carpet.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Lipstick in Sway $38 at Bluemercury

Anna Sawai

Anna Sawai at the 2025 SAG Awards (Image credit: Getty Images)

A glossy nude lip and sleek center part have never looked so high-impact as they did on 'Shōgun' actor Anna Sawai. Yukari Obayashi Bush used a creamy Dior lipstick to achieve the minimalist look.

Dior Rouge Dior Refillable Lipstick in 219 Rose Montaigne $49 at Sephora

Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan at the 2025 SAG Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 'Bridgerton' star was pure elegance with her diffused cat eye and soft rose lip on the red carpet, courtesy of Adam Breuchaud.

Charlotte Tilbury The Classic Eye Powder Eyeliner Pencil in Classic Black $24 at Nordstrom

Zoe Saldaña

Zoe Saldaña at the 2025 SAG Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A soft smokey eye from Vera Steimberg and a slicked back bun courtesy of Mara Roszak? Zoe Saldaña is proving that her award season looks are just as impressive as her non-stop winning streak.

Demi Moore

Demi Moore at the 2025 SAG Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 'Substance' actor went the natural route for the awards show, working with makeup artist Rokael Lizama to create a glowy complexion with Dior's most viral product.

Dior Beauty Forever Skin Perfect 24h Multi-Use Foundation Stick $52 at Sephora

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell at the 2025 SAG Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Everybody wants Kristen Bell hosting the SAG Awards. This year, the actress arrived on the red carpet with a copper eye, flushed cheeks, and a peachy-pink lip courtesy of makeup artist Simone Siegl, plus gorgeous beachy waves I'll definitely be wearing all year long.