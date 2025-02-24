The 11 Best 2025 SAG Awards Beauty Looks Brought a Dose of Old Hollywood Glamour to the Red Carpet
The 2025 SAG Awards proved that the second to last award show of the season is home to some of the most noteworthy red carpet glamour. Stars like Selena Gomez, Anna Sawai, Mikey Madison, Keke Palmer, Pamela Anderson, and Demi Moore arrived for an evening to celebrate the best and brightest on-screen talent with plenty of chic red lipstick and gravity-defying bouffants in tow. The vibe was distinctively old Hollywood chic, with actors of old ages showcasing their unique spin on the classic aesthetic.
Held at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Feb. 23 and hosted by Kristen Bell, the 31st annual awards are selected by members of the Screen Actors Guild for both film and television. Clearly, there was no shortage of talent in the room.
Rivaled only by the best red carpet fashion, our picks for the most swoon-worthy hair and makeup looks provided plenty of inspiration for our next elegant night out, and left us hoping that next week's Oscar's ceremony will continue to level up the glam. Keep scrolling for our 11 favorite looks of the evening.
The 11 Best SAG Awards Beauty Looks
Keke Palmer
The actor looked ravishing in her new vibrant copper lob and cherry red pout.
Mikey Madison
It's difficult to rival a diamond necklace of that caliber, but Mikey Madison's scarlet lipstick, fluttery lashes, and sleek blowout are plenty dazzling.
Elle Fanning
With a lush raspberry lip, flushed cheeks, and her subtle flipped ends, Elle Fanning looks every bit like Old Hollywood royalty.
Selena Gomez
Selena won for first SAG Award for Ensemble in a Comedy Series as part of the 'Only Murders in the Building' cast in a custom Celine gown, ruby red lipstick (which matched her nails, natch), and a high shine lob.
Pamela Anderson
The queen of bare, healthy skin herself, Pamela Anderson looked ethereal with iconic platinum hair pinned in soft curls.
Marissa Bode
With her chic mauve lipstick, dewy complexion, and finger wave bob, the 'Wicked' star stunned on the red carpet.
Anna Sawai
A glossy nude lip and sleek center part have never looked so high-impact as they did on 'Shōgun' actor Anna Sawai. Yukari Obayashi Bush used a creamy Dior lipstick to achieve the minimalist look.
Nicola Coughlan
The 'Bridgerton' star was pure elegance with her diffused cat eye and soft rose lip on the red carpet, courtesy of Adam Breuchaud.
Zoe Saldaña
A soft smokey eye from Vera Steimberg and a slicked back bun courtesy of Mara Roszak? Zoe Saldaña is proving that her award season looks are just as impressive as her non-stop winning streak.
Demi Moore
The 'Substance' actor went the natural route for the awards show, working with makeup artist Rokael Lizama to create a glowy complexion with Dior's most viral product.
Kristen Bell
Everybody wants Kristen Bell hosting the SAG Awards. This year, the actress arrived on the red carpet with a copper eye, flushed cheeks, and a peachy-pink lip courtesy of makeup artist Simone Siegl, plus gorgeous beachy waves I'll definitely be wearing all year long.
