May's Best New Beauty Products Have Prepped Me Head-to-Toe for a Sexy Summer
Glowy legs, juicy lips, and self-tanned skin.
Just like my wardrobe, I like to give my beauty routine a bit of a refresh with every new season. My summer beauty moodboard is all about glowy skin (both on my face and body), effortless hair, and soft, warm Aussie girl glam. With May's best new beauty products, every step of my routine is getting an update.
Now that it's shorts season, achieving a supermodel glow is top of mind. I've reved up my bodycare game with new scrubs, serums, and lotions over the last month, and the results are unreal. My makeup routine has seen an overhaul, too, with sunburnt blush shades, touches of shimmer, natural lip stains, and bronzy skin. Even the way I style my hair, which I've kept the same for years, has changed thanks to a just-launched texturizing spray and styling cream.
It's safe to say I'm heading into June with an entirely new beauty routine, and I'm not mad about it one bit. From Guerlain's Kiss Kiss lipstick to Nars' Insatiable liquid blush, keep scrolling for a full breakdown of the beauty launches that Marie Claire editors tested and loved in May.
"While this is a liquid blush, the new and improved formula is not as runny as the previous version, which I really appreciate for keeping everything clean. As for the product itself, the formula includes skin-loving ingredients like squalane and ceramides, which not only help the product blend onto my skin with ease but also wear comfortably throughout the day. Add on the insane pigment that they packed into the tube? It’s a recipe for success if you ask me." — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer
"Guerlain's new KISSKISS lipstick goes on feeling almost weightless, and instead of giving you a super-crisp edge, it blurs out as you apply. It melts into my lips, then stays put, with a soft finish. My favorite way to apply it is by tapping it onto my lips with my fingers, which gives it a much more diffused finish rather than an opaque, matte finish." — Siena Gagliano, Beauty Editor
"I'm not into dramatic lip looks—most of the time, I swipe on a lip balm and call it a day. That's why this new lip stain is perfect for me. This lightweight formula feels like nothing on my lips, but it still gives a natural-looking boost of color. The innovative doe-foot applicator feels like a dream, too. Pink Taffy is the perfect my-lips-but-better shade, so I've taken to carrying it with me everywhere I go." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Sol de Janeiro's body lotions are already some of my all-time favorites, but this new launch, with its delicious scent and texture, may be my Number One. Its ultra-lightweight texture soaks into skin lightening fast, and doesn't leave behind any greasiness—my biggest issue with wearing lotion in the summer. I also can't get enough of its fruity floral scent, which isn't too sweet in this hot weather." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Aestura's Atobarrier365 moisturizer and I are in a committed relationship, but I'm cheating on it this summer for the brand's new-and-improved water cream. It has a lighter texture, so it doesn't exacerbate my oily skin on hot, sweaty days. After applying, my skin feels instantly soothed and smooth, so it's my new favorite for the warm weather months." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Phlur's hot streak of great new releases continues with its new Island Swim body mist. Rather than your run-of-the-mill tropical scent, this mist goes the ultra-fresh, unisex route with bergamot, coconut (think coconut water, not cream), an ocean mist accord, and sandalwood. It's not like the rest of the summer fragrances in my collection, and for that, I'm obsessed." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"There's only so much product my fine, thin hair can handle before it turns stringy and limp. Thankfully, I don't have to worry about going overboard with this hair oil. It's truly weightless—whether I use one drop or five (three is the sweet spot), this oil leaves my hair feeling soft and looking shiny. The added heat protection is a bonus, too." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Exosomes and PDRN may be buzzwords in the industry right now, but this serum is the real deal. It's packed with the firming ingredients to boost skin's rejuvenation, barrier health, and luminosity. I've been using it morning and night for just about a week, but I swear my skin feels stronger and plumper than ever before. It leaves a slight tackiness and glow that makes it an easy reach before makeup, too." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Queen of 'no-makeup' makeup Bobbi Brown (aka the founder of Jones Road Beauty) just released a foundation stick you'll actually want to reach for. Despite having the most coverage out of the brand's foundations (it offers medium-to-full buildable coverage), it still feels weightless and looks natural. I'd keep this one in my work bag for quick touch-ups." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"New York plastic surgeon Dr. Melissa Doft's latest innovation tackles dark spots and dullness like it's nobody's business. It targets seven distinct factors that cause discoloration, meaning it doesn't just fade dark spots, but it prevents future ones from cropping up. It also helps calm redness and smooth texture, so skin is brighter all around." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Whether you're a fan of unisex scents or are looking for an early Father's Day gift, this launch is right up your alley. With zesty bergamot, orange blossom, woods, and musks, this blend is light, airy, and clean-smelling—perfect for sweaty summer days. And despite being an eau de toilette, it lasts a long time." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"This new hand soap is the quickest and easiest way to make a chore feel like a luxurious experience. One small pump of this silky formula is all you need to create a foamy lather. With plenty of vitamins and minerals, my hands feel softer and soothed after every wash. The elevated woody scent takes the whole experience to another level." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce
"If you have yet to experience Nuxe's Huile Prodigieuse body oil, a cult-favorite French pharmacy staple, you're in luck—the formula is now better than ever in a roll-on stick. This dry oil sinks into skin quickly for a big boost of hydration. Its pink pearl shimmer complements neutral and cool-toned skin beautifully and leaves a pretty, not glittery glow." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Oily skin and summer heat do not mix well, especially with a full beat on. My skin looks slick within 20 minutes of stepping out, so I've been keeping this spray at my desk for touch-ups, and it's been a godsend. A light spray soaks up excess oil so my makeup looks just as fresh as it did in the morning. Its finish isn't too matte either, but instead leaves a pretty and softly blurred effect." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"My everything shower was made all the more luxurious when this body scrub entered my routine. Made up of large sugar crystals, it has a great gritty texture, so you know it's doing its job of exfoliating. The sugar slowly dissolves as the scrub turns into a foamy lather, so you get the added bonus of cleansing, too, plus the tropical scent is divine." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"This dry shampoo is no joke—a little goes a long way at soaking up excess oil and refreshing roots. Most of the time, powders don't make a difference for my day-three hair, but this one does. What's more, it doesn't give my roots that powdery, residue-filled look. Instead, it makes my hairline look fuller." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"If you want to feel the functional powers of fragrance, this scent will do the trick. Made with terpene-rich essential oils, this perfume engages the nervous system to calm and destress. Its woody blend of spices, musks, and incense instantly puts you at ease—I've been wearing it to bed, and it has been a huge help at shutting down my brain's whirling thoughts." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"I'm trying to step up my bodycare routine for summer, and I've learned that body serum was what was missing. This is the serum I'm using to give my body the same kind of glow and brightness as my face. It's full of multiple forms of vitamin C, plus moisture-boosting glycerin to tackle dull skin. It also absorbs quickly and has a featherlight texture, so I hardly notice it in my routine." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"With this face mask, eight minutes is all you need to turn your skin from dull and lackluster to glowing and plump. This rich formula uses peptides, growth factors, and amino acids to boost deep skin regeneration. The result is fewer fine lines, increased firmness, and increased radiance. Consider this mask a pro-level facial in a tube." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"I always thought I had fine, straight hair, but then this spray completely rocked my world. After applying a few sprays all over wet hair and blow-drying with a diffuser, I was left with softly defined waves and added body that lasted all day. Other mousses and creams I've tried weighed down my hair, but this spray feels virtually weightless. Since this wave spray has entered my routine, I can't imagine doing my hair any other way." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"For summer, I want my makeup to be two things: easy and sun-kissed. This cream blush ticks both of those boxes. It’s as easy as can be to swipe on and blend out. Canyon is the perfect pinky brown to give my face a glowy, sun-kissed look. It’s like you’ve stayed out in the sun too long and just got a tad bit burnt—I’m obsessed." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Peel-off lip liners have always felt gimmicky to me, but this one is so easy to use that I can't help but love it. You can easily do a bold liner look or a gradient effect with the doe-foot applicator, but what's most impressive is its staying power. After five minutes, you gently wipe off the top layer, and you're left with color that lasts through breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"I recently made the switch to mineral sunscreens after realizing my dark spots were actually melasma, and the journey to finding a formula as great as my old go-tos hasn't been easy. This launch, however, reminds me of my favorite chemical formulas. It's incredibly lightweight and moisturizing, and I love its pretty glowy finish. What's more impressive is that it doesn't leave a white cast or irritate my sensitive skin." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Who knew ink and blueberries could pair so well together? This blend uses the two notes to make an actually interesting floral fragrance. Combined with honeysuckle, jasmine, and pollen, this scent feels like a journaling session in a blooming garden. Its freshness will have me reaching for it all summer long." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"For starters, is this not the cutest candle you've ever seen? I'm obsessed with how it brightens up my kitchen. Its bright, refreshing scent reminds me of lemon candy, unlike cleaning sprays, as some citrus fragrances can. Bath and Body Works' candles will never cease to impress me with their quality and price." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Because regular ole body lotion isn't enough this summer, I've incorporated this serum into my routine, too. With a multi-weight hyaluronic acid complex, this serum takes moisturizing to the next level. In fact, this creamy, lightweight formula is so moisturizing, you could easily skip lotion and still be left with glowing, healthy-looking skin." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Amika has one of the best dry shampoos I've ever tried, and as a fine-hair girl with an oily scalp, I've tried a ton. The formula is even better with its new tropical scent, courtesy of Ellis Brooklyn. The juicy fruit-forward scent is ridiculously yummy. With a few sprays of this dry shampoo, my hair looks and smells like it's just been washed." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"I tried one too many 'color-safe' detox shampoos to trust them, but I'm glad I took the risk on this one. It doesn't make my cherry cola hair color bleed when I use it, which, in my book, is a major win. With how soft and clean my hair feels after washing, I'll be using this shampoo like clockwork every other week for a good detox." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"You could do a 10-step skincare routine to get glass skin, or you could use this new highlighter. It gives a shimmery, not glittery, glow that reflects light in the prettiest way. It also comes in eight shades, including this soft pink and a cool mint green. If you have a music festival on your summer calendar, this highlighter is the perfect top-off to your look." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Eyeshadow sticks are my lazy-girl hack to multidimensional eyeshadow looks, so I had to get my hands on this launch. With an ultra-smooth application, these sticks did not disappoint. They glide like butter on my lids, and both the matte and shimmer shades are very pigmented. Ballet Quartz, a shimmery light pink, makes my hazel eyes pop from a mile away." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Summer frizz doesn't stand a chance against this new styling cream. I've been using a small dab on my dry, diffused hair, and it works like a charm at fighting frizz and defining my waves. It isn't too heavy to weigh down my fine, thin hair, and a little goes a long way." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Summer Fridays' Buttery Blush Balms have the most delicious texture, so I knew I would fall in love with this bronzer, too. Just like the name suggests, it has a buttery, balm-like texture that blends like a dream—no splotchiness in sight. Its dewy finish amps up my glow, so I'll be using it every day through September." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Sometimes, when I've gone overboard on retinol or exfoliating, the skin around my nose turns red, itchy, and irritated. I love these pads because I can apply them directly on problem areas. I leave them on for anywhere between 10 to 15 minutes, and my skin feels so much better after I take them off." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"This sunscreen cushion is a genius addition to my summer beauty routine. It applies easily and smoothly under and over makeup, but I've mostly been using it for the latter. Reapplying sunscreen is made easy with this lightweight, hydrating formula—somehow, my makeup doesn't budge after applying. I'm a sucker for its luxurious packaging, too." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"French beauty brand VIOLETTE_FR did something so cool with its latest launch: It took the best parts of cream and powder blush and combined them into one formula. It applies like a cream with an easy-to-blend feel, then it melts down with a diffused, powder-like finish. The color lasts all day long, and I never have to worry about it looking patchy." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"This new launch is nothing like you've come across on the market before. Consider it as a super antioxidant serum that can replace your vitamin C. Inspired by the skin’s natural functioning, it strengthens the skin's biological mechanisms, leading to increased resilience and radiance." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"BDK Parfums always delivers on cool, interesting fragrances. The brand just released a line of beast mode absolu de parfums inspired by luxurious fashion materials. Silver Ceremony tackles the radiance of sequins and is my favorite of the three new fragrances. It opens with a sparkling trio of citrus, and it only gets richer as the woody base develops." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
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