Just like my wardrobe, I like to give my beauty routine a bit of a refresh with every new season. My summer beauty moodboard is all about glowy skin (both on my face and body), effortless hair, and soft, warm Aussie girl glam. With May's best new beauty products, every step of my routine is getting an update.

Now that it's shorts season, achieving a supermodel glow is top of mind. I've reved up my bodycare game with new scrubs, serums, and lotions over the last month, and the results are unreal. My makeup routine has seen an overhaul, too, with sunburnt blush shades, touches of shimmer, natural lip stains, and bronzy skin. Even the way I style my hair, which I've kept the same for years, has changed thanks to a just-launched texturizing spray and styling cream.

It's safe to say I'm heading into June with an entirely new beauty routine, and I'm not mad about it one bit. From Guerlain's Kiss Kiss lipstick to Nars' Insatiable liquid blush, keep scrolling for a full breakdown of the beauty launches that Marie Claire editors tested and loved in May.

Best New Liquid Blush Nars Insatiable Longwearing Liquid Blush $36 at Sephora "While this is a liquid blush, the new and improved formula is not as runny as the previous version, which I really appreciate for keeping everything clean. As for the product itself, the formula includes skin-loving ingredients like squalane and ceramides, which not only help the product blend onto my skin with ease but also wear comfortably throughout the day. Add on the insane pigment that they packed into the tube? It’s a recipe for success if you ask me." — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Best New Lipstick GUERLAIN Kiss Kiss Blur Matte Long-Wearing Lipstick $50 at Saks Fifth Avenue "Guerlain's new KISSKISS lipstick goes on feeling almost weightless, and instead of giving you a super-crisp edge, it blurs out as you apply. It melts into my lips, then stays put, with a soft finish. My favorite way to apply it is by tapping it onto my lips with my fingers, which gives it a much more diffused finish rather than an opaque, matte finish." — Siena Gagliano, Beauty Editor

Siena Gagliano after applying the Guerlain KISSKISS Lipstick. (Image credit: Future)

Best New Lip Stain Kylie Cosmetics Coconut Water Lip Stain $24 at Ulta Beauty "I'm not into dramatic lip looks—most of the time, I swipe on a lip balm and call it a day. That's why this new lip stain is perfect for me. This lightweight formula feels like nothing on my lips, but it still gives a natural-looking boost of color. The innovative doe-foot applicator feels like a dream, too. Pink Taffy is the perfect my-lips-but-better shade, so I've taken to carrying it with me everywhere I go." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Image 1 of 2 Brooke Knappenberger before applying Kylie Cosmetics Coconut Water Lip Stain. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger) Brooke Knappenberger after applying Kylie Cosmetics Coconut Water Lip Stain. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

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