May's Best New Beauty Products Have Prepped Me Head-to-Toe for a Sexy Summer

Glowy legs, juicy lips, and self-tanned skin.

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collage of Kylie Cosmetics Coconut Water Lip Stain, Sol de Janeiro Body Badalada™ Skin Refresh Water Lotion, Phlur Island Swim Hair &amp; Body Mist, Medik8 Exo-Pdrn Prismatic+, and ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr Oil Sucker Liquid Blotting Paper Touch Up Spray on white background with pink, orange, and green polka dots
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Just like my wardrobe, I like to give my beauty routine a bit of a refresh with every new season. My summer beauty moodboard is all about glowy skin (both on my face and body), effortless hair, and soft, warm Aussie girl glam. With May's best new beauty products, every step of my routine is getting an update.

Now that it's shorts season, achieving a supermodel glow is top of mind. I've reved up my bodycare game with new scrubs, serums, and lotions over the last month, and the results are unreal. My makeup routine has seen an overhaul, too, with sunburnt blush shades, touches of shimmer, natural lip stains, and bronzy skin. Even the way I style my hair, which I've kept the same for years, has changed thanks to a just-launched texturizing spray and styling cream.

It's safe to say I'm heading into June with an entirely new beauty routine, and I'm not mad about it one bit. From Guerlain's Kiss Kiss lipstick to Nars' Insatiable liquid blush, keep scrolling for a full breakdown of the beauty launches that Marie Claire editors tested and loved in May.

Siena Gagliano after applying the Guerlain KISSKISS Lipstick.

Siena Gagliano after applying the Guerlain KISSKISS Lipstick.

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Brooke Knappenberger before applying Kylie Cosmetics Coconut Water Lip Stain
Brooke Knappenberger before applying Kylie Cosmetics Coconut Water Lip Stain.(Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

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