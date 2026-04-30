I've recently returned from a two-week stay in Europe, and while my vacation packing list was full of tried-and-true wardrobe staples, it was a different story with my toiletry and makeup bags. As someone who is constantly testing new products, my beauty routine is always changing. But on my recent trip, it happened to be full of April beauty launches.

For starters, the new Beauty of Joseon Dayscreen moisturizer and EltaMD sunscreen kept my skin protected on the daily while I was enjoying the Italian sun. Then, a combination of innovative new bronzers from Westman Atelier and Hung Vanngo gave my complexion a much-needed sculpted glow. Meanwhile, shimmery body oils from Phlur and Tory Burch ensured the rest of my skin stayed glowing and hydrated.

Basically, my check-in bag was fully stocked with April's best new beauty products. The rest of Team Beauty also obsessed over the month's launches, which I have no doubt will make it into their getaway beauty routines, too. To see the rest of the products Marie Claire editors tried and love this month, keep scrolling.

Best New Eyeshadow Violette_FR Plume Eyeshadow Feather Matte Veil + Feather Shimmer Veil $32 at Sephora "It’s pretty rare that a makeup product actually makes a lasting impact on me. Sure, there are plenty of products I genuinely love and use on repeat, but truly innovative formulas are few and far between. The way that Violette_Fr's Plume Eyeshadow creates dimension on the lid and applies in a translucent wash is a finish that is truly new to the market—it’s like nothing I’ve ever tried before. It’s also the easiest eyeshadow I’ve ever applied. Never did I ever think I would be wearing black eyeshadow to the office, but here I am with my daytime smoky eye." — Samantha Holender, Senior Beauty Editor

Best New Sunscreen Beauty of Joseon Dayscreen 2-In-1 Spf 30 Moisturizer $20 at Sephora "I've been searching for a decent SPF moisturizer that can deliver long-lasting moisture to my skin without making me feel uncomfortably oily early on in the day. I think this sunscreen does a great job of taking care of that; not to mention, it doesn't include any ingredients that are especially harsh or irritating (green tea and ceramides are quite literally the opposite of that), so if moisture and barrier repair are what you're focused on, the Beauty of Joseon Dayscreen SPF 30 Moisturizer might be the perfect formula for you, too." — Danielle Jackson, Senior Beauty Editor

Danielle Jackson tests Beauty of Joseon Dayscreen 2-in-1 SPF 30 Moisturizer. (Image credit: Danielle Jackson)

Best New Foundation Rare Beauty True to Myself Natural Matte Longwear Foundation ​ $38 at Sephora "I love a matte makeup look, but only when it’s done right. Rare Beauty's matte foundation blends really easily and sets down to a soft, satin-matte finish that keeps shine in check without making my skin look flat. I also had zero trouble finding my shade; the range feels genuinely thoughtful, and the undertones make matching pretty straightforward. What I like most is that the finish still lets light hit the high points of the face, so everything looks dimensional instead of overly dull." — Siena Gagliano, Beauty Editor

Best New Contour Cream Hung Vanngo Tansculpt Cream Bronzing Contour Balm $34 at Sephora "I try to stay out of the sun as much as possible, so I'm all about faking a glow. While self-tanners have got my body covered, this bronzing cream gives my face the prettiest tan. Its especially creamy formula is easy to apply, and although it's pretty pigmented, you can easily sheer it out or build it up. Present is the perfect shade for my pale skin—it gives a subtle bronze without veering too orange." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger tests Hung Vanngo Tansculpt Cream Bronzing Contour Balm. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

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