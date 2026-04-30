April's Best New Products Perfected My Vacation Beauty Routine

My suitcase is stocked with these just-launched bronzers, body oils, sunscreens, and more.

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I've recently returned from a two-week stay in Europe, and while my vacation packing list was full of tried-and-true wardrobe staples, it was a different story with my toiletry and makeup bags. As someone who is constantly testing new products, my beauty routine is always changing. But on my recent trip, it happened to be full of April beauty launches.

For starters, the new Beauty of Joseon Dayscreen moisturizer and EltaMD sunscreen kept my skin protected on the daily while I was enjoying the Italian sun. Then, a combination of innovative new bronzers from Westman Atelier and Hung Vanngo gave my complexion a much-needed sculpted glow. Meanwhile, shimmery body oils from Phlur and Tory Burch ensured the rest of my skin stayed glowing and hydrated.

Basically, my check-in bag was fully stocked with April's best new beauty products. The rest of Team Beauty also obsessed over the month's launches, which I have no doubt will make it into their getaway beauty routines, too. To see the rest of the products Marie Claire editors tried and love this month, keep scrolling.

a selfie of a black woman with brown hair

Danielle Jackson tests Beauty of Joseon Dayscreen 2-in-1 SPF 30 Moisturizer.

(Image credit: Danielle Jackson)

brooke knappenberger selfie wearing HUNG VANNGO BEAUTY Tansculpt Cream Bronzing Contour Balm

Brooke Knappenberger tests Hung Vanngo Tansculpt Cream Bronzing Contour Balm.

(Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

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