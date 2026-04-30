April's Best New Products Perfected My Vacation Beauty Routine
My suitcase is stocked with these just-launched bronzers, body oils, sunscreens, and more.
I've recently returned from a two-week stay in Europe, and while my vacation packing list was full of tried-and-true wardrobe staples, it was a different story with my toiletry and makeup bags. As someone who is constantly testing new products, my beauty routine is always changing. But on my recent trip, it happened to be full of April beauty launches.
For starters, the new Beauty of Joseon Dayscreen moisturizer and EltaMD sunscreen kept my skin protected on the daily while I was enjoying the Italian sun. Then, a combination of innovative new bronzers from Westman Atelier and Hung Vanngo gave my complexion a much-needed sculpted glow. Meanwhile, shimmery body oils from Phlur and Tory Burch ensured the rest of my skin stayed glowing and hydrated.
Basically, my check-in bag was fully stocked with April's best new beauty products. The rest of Team Beauty also obsessed over the month's launches, which I have no doubt will make it into their getaway beauty routines, too. To see the rest of the products Marie Claire editors tried and love this month, keep scrolling.
"It’s pretty rare that a makeup product actually makes a lasting impact on me. Sure, there are plenty of products I genuinely love and use on repeat, but truly innovative formulas are few and far between. The way that Violette_Fr's Plume Eyeshadow creates dimension on the lid and applies in a translucent wash is a finish that is truly new to the market—it’s like nothing I’ve ever tried before. It’s also the easiest eyeshadow I’ve ever applied. Never did I ever think I would be wearing black eyeshadow to the office, but here I am with my daytime smoky eye." — Samantha Holender, Senior Beauty Editor
"I've been searching for a decent SPF moisturizer that can deliver long-lasting moisture to my skin without making me feel uncomfortably oily early on in the day. I think this sunscreen does a great job of taking care of that; not to mention, it doesn't include any ingredients that are especially harsh or irritating (green tea and ceramides are quite literally the opposite of that), so if moisture and barrier repair are what you're focused on, the Beauty of Joseon Dayscreen SPF 30 Moisturizer might be the perfect formula for you, too." — Danielle Jackson, Senior Beauty Editor
"I love a matte makeup look, but only when it’s done right. Rare Beauty's matte foundation blends really easily and sets down to a soft, satin-matte finish that keeps shine in check without making my skin look flat. I also had zero trouble finding my shade; the range feels genuinely thoughtful, and the undertones make matching pretty straightforward. What I like most is that the finish still lets light hit the high points of the face, so everything looks dimensional instead of overly dull." — Siena Gagliano, Beauty Editor
"I try to stay out of the sun as much as possible, so I'm all about faking a glow. While self-tanners have got my body covered, this bronzing cream gives my face the prettiest tan. Its especially creamy formula is easy to apply, and although it's pretty pigmented, you can easily sheer it out or build it up. Present is the perfect shade for my pale skin—it gives a subtle bronze without veering too orange." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Guerlain's Eau de Lingerie is an intoxicating blend of iris, vanilla, and white musk. The vanilla and musk add an almost lactonic element to the perfume that, as the day goes on, translates more like clean skin. Eau de Lingerie is sweet and ultra-feminine, but something about it also screams effortless and chic. It’s an intoxicating combination that feels like the energy of the most sensual and self-assured woman you know, bottled." — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer
"Don't sleep on Dove's hair care. The editor-loved drugstore brand just released a range of haircare products aimed at tackling different scalp concerns, from dandruff to excess oil. As someone with fine, thin hair, though, the Density Boost Shampoo is right up my alley. It gently cleanses and strengthens both the scalp and hair for a thicker, fuller look." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"If rose perfumes remind you of your grandma, I'm willing to bet this new body mist will have you thinking differently. Yes, dewy roses are at the core of this fragrance, but it's combined with sparkling lychee, strawberry, and peony for a more modern feel. It's especially fresh and soft, which is exactly the kind of fragrance I want to wear during the hot-weather months." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Victoria Beckham's Colour Wash is pretty foolproof to apply (just don't take more than a minute or two to blend with your fingers or a makeup brush) and easy to wear, particularly for anyone who prefers a subtle sun-kissed effect over traditional bronzer. It is also my go-to whenever I don't want to wear a lot of makeup but still look put together." — Siena Gagliano, Beauty Editor
"The story behind this fragrance is almost better than the fragrance itself. Future Society founder Jasmina Aganovic took a helicopter and hand-collected actual cloud microbes from the sky. She then used her findings to create the scent of clouds. The result is an airy vanilla fragrance that sits close to the skin and lifts your mood. You can almost feel the mistiness of clouds in every spray." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"This new launch proves you can get a whole lot more out of your body lotion. It uses the brand's proprietary absorption-optimizing technology to deliver moisture-locking ceramides and skin-strengthening kelp extracts into the deep layers of the skin. The result is smoother, firmer, and hydrated skin." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Is this the first cream-to-powder bronzer on the market? No, I’d be lying if I said it was, but the undertones and complementary shades really do create a sun-kissed skin effect that I’ve yet to experience. I haven’t stopped using this since I got my hands on it, and it’s quickly become my go-to everyday bronzer. And for someone who rarely used bronzer before, well, that’s saying something." — Samantha Holender, Senior Beauty Editor
"From early morning light to fun, spontaneous plans, Acqua di Parma's new fragrance collection is designed to celebrate the little moments in life. Each scent sits close to the skin with subtle musks, but there's a blend for every mood, whether you're feeling something fresh and floral or warm and gourmand. Plus, how gorgeous would these rainbow-topped bottles look on your vanity?" — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"EltaMD's UV Clear sunscreen will forever be one of my all-time favorites, so I have high hopes for this new formula. Specially made and tested on acne-prone skin, this sunscreen is just as moisturizing, lightweight, and natural-looking as the original, but with a few key differences. It includes niacinamide to minimize pores, breakouts, and excess oil while a proprietary antioxidant system ensures you're protected against environmental stressors like UV rays and pollution." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"As soon as I got out of the shower and my hair started to air dry, I knew I liked this Nécessaire shampoo. It left my scalp feeling squeaky clean without dryness, and my color, which can get a little funky with NYC water, looked less brassy after just a wash. Most notably, though, I had major volume without any additional styling products. It’s cut my fine hair styling routine in half, and frankly, my blowouts have never looked better. That's enough for me to make this new launch a permanent part of my shower routine." — Samantha Holender, Senior Beauty Editor
"If you're not one for sharing scents, this is a bottle you may want to keep hidden from your partner. Inspired by Middle East signatures, amber and oud wood, this fragrance combines the two into a rich, warm blend that will stand out in your perfume collection. One or two sprays go a long way, so this bottle will last you (and your partner) a while." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Incorporating a hair oil to my long hair care routine has made a massive difference, and this pick is one of the more genius formulas I've tried. I especially love the precision applicator—it has a cooling feel and allows you to apply the product directly to problem areas with zero mess or dripping involved. I still need more time to achieve full results, but I swear I'm already noticing less shedding after just a couple weeks of use." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Tory Burch's Sublime is my go-to gym perfume, but in this shimmery body oil format, it may just be my new favorite fragrance for summertime. Its subtle blend of leather and soft florals instantly makes me feel like an It girl, while the lightweight formula gives me a model-like glow. It's not too glittery, either, so rest assured, you won't end up looking like a human disco ball." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Dr. Jart+ tops my list of favorite Korean beauty brands, and it's because of the brand's innovative face masks like this. It starts as a powder, then you mix in water to create a gel-like paste mixture. It easily spreads across your face and has the most relaxing cooling sensation. After you rinse it off, skin is left feeling bouncy and soft. I would definitely recommend this mask for a girls' night in for a fun self-care moment." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Giving Beach Skin the shimmer body oil treatment was a genius move on Phlur's part. The transportive solar scent takes you to a beachside resort, where you'll want to lounge in a bikini with glowing skin on full display. This formula not only smells incredible, but it leaves your skin feeling hydrated and looking luminous (not glittery)." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"The second I smelled this Bvlgari perfume, a wave of nostalgia flew over me. There’s a radiance and earthiness to this that makes it smell like an orange orchard as opposed to a lab-synthesized profile. I genuinely feel like this is the citrus fragrance for citrus haters." — Samantha Holender, Senior Beauty Editor
"Clearly, tomato fragrances are having another moment, but I'm not mad about it, especially since this candle came across my desk. Maison Louis Maire perfectly captures the scent of a sun-drenched vegetable garden in this candle. It's fresh and green with a brightness that wakes up the senses. Lavender and star anise add a lovely herbaceousness, too. I'm planning on having this candle lit in my kitchen all summer long." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"This new cleansing balm has made my nighttime routine all the more luxurious. A tiny scoop of this ultra-creamy formula is all it takes to remove the day's worth of SPF, makeup, and gunk. It doesn't hurt that its barrier-strengthening ingredients make my skin look healthier and more hydrated with every use." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"I didn't know I could love Olehenriksen's Pout Preserve lip treatment more until the brand released this new edition. At first, you may think it's not much different from the original formula—it's just as hydrating with the same smooth texture. But after a couple of seconds, there's a cooling sensation that is downright addictive. I haven't been able to stop wearing the Grenada Grava shade, a sheer coral with the most delicious tropical scent, since I received it weeks ago." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"If you haven't tried Dazzle Dry nail polishes yet, here I am urging you to do so. I'm a gel manicure fanatic, but I've recently switched to Dazzle Dry for the sake of my nail health, and I'm never looking back. A manicure with Dazzle Dry actually lasts for over a week without chips, and I love how the replicate the look of gel without the ridiculous removal process. From the shimmery bubble bath pink to the azure blue, the new collection is just what I had in mind for my springtime manicures." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Outside of skincare, I want all of my beauty products to smell amazing. That's why I'll be using this spray sunscreen until further notice. In collaboration with fragrance brand Voluspa, this smells like a beach vacation, complete with salty air, warm vanilla, and teakwood. The sunscreen itself is a dream formula, too, with an extra-fine mist that absorbs quickly and leaves an invisible finish." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Soie Malaquais is my absolute favorite perfume from Dries Van Noten, so of course, when I received this line, I practically swooned for Soie and Amber. As the name suggests, one of the primary fragrance notes is amber, but if you’ve ever tried the perfume, you’ll run into a familiar profile—roasted chestnut and rose, which is the formula that makes up the scent’s famous 'silk' note. The combination results in a beautifully elevated gourmand that isn’t childish or overly sweet." — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer
"Yes, lips need sun protection too. But this lip balm makes it easy to remember since it's so lovely to apply. For starters, the cooling metal applicator takes this buttery formula to a luxurious level. It also delivers instant hydration and the prettiest sheer pink tint that looks like my lips but better. The added SPF 15 is a major bonus. I only wish it was scented, but it's not a dealbreaker." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
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