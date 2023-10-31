It's not often we get to smell an entirely new and refreshing scent. But when Loewe shows up with a new fragrance collection, I know I'm about to embark on an entirely unique olfactory experience.

Just over a month after launching their latest Botanical Rainbow perfume campaign fronted by Greta Lee, Loewe Fragrance has announced their Perfumes Elixirs collection. Expanding on two scents from the original Botanical Rainbow campaign, the new elixirs—Solo Ella and Esencia—were created with an impressively high concentration of 30% essential oils.

Amplifying the aspects of Solo Ella Eau de Parfum, the sunset-inspired Solo Ella Elixir is described as harmonious and soothing, with its delicate scent balancing fruity, floral, and spicy accords to combine notes of pear, tuberose, sandalwood, and musk.

(Image credit: Loewe)

Meanwhile, the aromatic, smoky, and woody Esencia Elixir takes a more robust approach to its original fragrance with notes of leather, patchouli, vetiver, and amber.

Both available on perfumesloewe.com for $185, the new fragrances come in glass, block-shaped flasks that feature a gradient of their original perfume's bottle color and a wooden cap. Solo Ella Elixir gets orange, while Esencia Elixir gets green. The purpose of the new packaging? "To craft a visual connection with the original scent while gesturing towards evolution and transition towards broader horizons," according to the brand.

Just another reason to stop and smell the elixirs.