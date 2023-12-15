When you think of Lori Harvey, what comes to mind? Boss lady? Glamour girl? Entrepreneur? Queen of self-care? All of these titles are reasonable descriptions considering Harvey's the founder of SKN by LH, has modeling contracts with IMG Models and William Morris Endeavor and hits any and every red carpet with stellar grace and style. But what’s becoming more known is the 26-year-old’s love for wellness. It all started when Harvey shared her favorite fitness routine on TikTok (it’s mid-body exercises by the way) that went viral. She may be the daughter of funny-man Steve Harvey, but when it comes to wellness she plays no games. Her motto? “I just want to feel good, healthy, and energized.”

Here, Harvey details her workout routine, the necessity of drinking celery juice and why it's important for her to remain positive through the good and bad.

I've tried a lot. But, to be honest, I haven't really dived into Korean skincare yet. I've been seeing it everywhere, and that is something that I've been wanting to try.

I swear by drinking a glass of celery juice in the morning, which some people are like, ‘Absolutely not. That's so disgusting!’ But I swear by it. Drinking celery juice jump starts my system. It gets my digestive system flowing properly throughout the day. And I've also recently just gotten into doing cold plunges, which also some people are like, ‘You're absolutely insane’, but I swear by that now, too.

I’m one of those people who will pretty much try anything when it comes to wellness, so I don’t think there's anything that I'm not into. When it comes to health and wellness, I'm game to try it all.

I wake up in the morning, I have my celery juice. If I have time, I'll have a nice light breakfast. Maybe some fruit in the morning, like watermelon or some berries and yogurt. Then I'll do an hour long workout. I'll change between Pilates and weight training. After a workout, I'll do 30 minutes of cardio. So I'll either walk on the treadmill or StairMaster. Then I come home, shower and do my skincare routine. And if I really have time before my meetings, I’ll do my red light therapy face mask for 20-30. After all that I’m ready for my day.

Definitely my workout. I have to get my workout in every day or I just feel like I want to cry. And I love a good facial, too. That is top tier for me.

Getting facials are a splurge for me—they're definitely not cheap. But, also, another splurge would be an at-home sauna. Have you seen those sauna blankets? I think that's really cool!

I just want to feel good, healthy, and energized.

My esthetician, Sora Conner. I also really like Gwyneth Paltrow's advice. I'm just a big fan of Goop.

I just got this meditation app called Chopra. I like to do that in the morning to start my day before I get out of bed. And, I like to track my steps on my health app. And, I enjoy my Calm app when I'm sleeping at night and I just want to hear soothing sounds.

I go outside and get fresh air. I take a walk or hike, and also reading I like to read. I recently read Atomic Habits. It's about rewiring your brain and helping you break patterns that aren't serving you in the best way. It taught me to be more productive in my day, have an overall better mindset, a more positive out look on everything, and how to manifest and project the things you want.

I’m also usually calling my mom to reset, or one of my best friends and just cracking up!

I’m at peace. I’m happy.

I'm focusing on the sustainability of my businesses and keeping a positive outlook on life in everything that's happening no matter what. Through the good, the bad, the ugly, I just remain positive. I'm focused on knowing that what's for me will always be for me and will never miss me. A door closes, another opportunity will work out, seeing the good in that and just knowing that there's something for me and that there's something better on the horizon coming. I'm really just be patient and staying positive.





On a beach, going for a swim, getting a tan. And with my loved ones like my family and my friends.

It would probably have to be my cold plunge experience. The first time I got in, I jumped in and jumped right back out! It was so cold! The first two weeks, I did 30 seconds and I was so proud of myself. Then I worked my way to a minute, but I was still jumping out after a minute. They're like, 'No, you can do it! Do three minutes, do three minutes!" And so finally, I reached three minutes like a week or two ago, and I feel very accomplished. There's a girl at my gym and she sat with me the whole time and she just talked to me about other stuff. Even though I was dying, I didn't realize how much time was going by so by the time I looked up I was like 'Oh, I've been sitting in her for two to three minutes!' And also, playing Beyoncé helps.

Any advice related to skincare isn't that great. Everybody's skin is different, and I personally have very, very sensitive skin, so I have gotten some advice from people that doesn't necessarily work for me.

Don't stop working out because every time you take a break when you go back, you're going to feel like it's harder than it was before the break. Just keep going. Keeping your routine is hard but it will be worth it in the end.

