J.Law's Cover Look Was Based Around Her Eyebrows

HAIR: Hairstylist Adir Abergel texturized Lawrence's cropped cut by spritzing on a detangler and scrunching her hair with paper towels until it was completely dry. "Short hair can become overly structured, but this technique keeps it effortless and cool," Abergel says.""I drew inspiration from Mia Farrow, but added texture to keep the hair looking youthful."

FACE: Makeup artist Jillian Dempsey put the focus on brows for an androgynous feel, darkening arches with both powder and an eyebrow pencil. "Jennifer loves to experiment with her look. We put our twist on things with the bold brows," Dempsey explains. Next, she dusted a taupe shadow on the lids, swiped on peach lipstick, and used a cream blush to contour cheeks.

NAILS: For clean and simple tips, manicurist Hannah Lee applied a barely-there, pale-pink polish. "Nails don't always need to be over-the-top. A sheer nude is refreshing sometimes," Lee says. The natural shades seen at the Vera Wang runway show influenced the minimalist nails for this shoot.

