Celebrities are flocking to New York City ahead of this year's Met Gala, and that includes the Kardashian-Jenner clan. On Saturday, May 2, Kendall Jenner was photographed arriving at a party hosted by Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, wearing the perfect pre-Met red carpet outfit.

The reality star made a stylish entrance wearing a vintage Mugler little black dress, acquired from REALLIST, and taken from the fashion house's Fall/Winter '93/'94 Ready-to-Wear collection. The sleek dress includes bow detailing fastening a plunging neckline, with the same accents featuring on the skirt's leg slit.

Jenner—who is styled by Dani Michelle—accessorized her LBD with black pointed-toe pumps and a pair of black sunglasses.

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Kendall Jenner attending a pre-Met Gala party in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images/Aeon/GC Images)

Kendall Jenner wearing a vintage Mugler dress from the '90s. (Image credit: Getty Images/XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

The chic little black dress originally hit the runway during Paris Fashion Week in March 1993. More than 30 years later, the classic outfit looks every bit as fresh.

A model wearing Kendall Jenner's vintage Mugler dress walks the runway during Paris Fashion Week in March 1993. (Image credit: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

With the 2026 Met Gala set to take place on May 4, fans will be eagerly awaiting Jenner's red carpet look at the iconic event.

SHOP OUTFITS INSPIRED BY KENDALL JENNER

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