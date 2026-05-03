Kendall Jenner's Vintage Mugler Little Black Dress Is the Ideal Pre-Met Gala Red Carpet Outfit
The model threw it back to the '90s at the star-studded event.
Celebrities are flocking to New York City ahead of this year's Met Gala, and that includes the Kardashian-Jenner clan. On Saturday, May 2, Kendall Jenner was photographed arriving at a party hosted by Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, wearing the perfect pre-Met red carpet outfit.
The reality star made a stylish entrance wearing a vintage Mugler little black dress, acquired from REALLIST, and taken from the fashion house's Fall/Winter '93/'94 Ready-to-Wear collection. The sleek dress includes bow detailing fastening a plunging neckline, with the same accents featuring on the skirt's leg slit.
Jenner—who is styled by Dani Michelle—accessorized her LBD with black pointed-toe pumps and a pair of black sunglasses.Article continues below
The chic little black dress originally hit the runway during Paris Fashion Week in March 1993. More than 30 years later, the classic outfit looks every bit as fresh.
With the 2026 Met Gala set to take place on May 4, fans will be eagerly awaiting Jenner's red carpet look at the iconic event.
SHOP OUTFITS INSPIRED BY KENDALL JENNER
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.