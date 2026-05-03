Kendall Jenner's Vintage Mugler Little Black Dress Is the Ideal Pre-Met Gala Red Carpet Outfit

The model threw it back to the '90s at the star-studded event.

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Kendall Jenner wears a vintage Mugler dress to attend Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos Met Gala pre-party at their NoMad apartment on May 02, 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images/Aeon/GC Images)
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Celebrities are flocking to New York City ahead of this year's Met Gala, and that includes the Kardashian-Jenner clan. On Saturday, May 2, Kendall Jenner was photographed arriving at a party hosted by Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, wearing the perfect pre-Met red carpet outfit.

The reality star made a stylish entrance wearing a vintage Mugler little black dress, acquired from REALLIST, and taken from the fashion house's Fall/Winter '93/'94 Ready-to-Wear collection. The sleek dress includes bow detailing fastening a plunging neckline, with the same accents featuring on the skirt's leg slit.

Jenner—who is styled by Dani Michelle—accessorized her LBD with black pointed-toe pumps and a pair of black sunglasses.

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Kendall Jenner wears a vintage Mugler dress to attend Jeff Bezos and Lauren S&amp;aacute;nchez Bezos Met Gala pre-party at their NoMad apartment on May 02, 2026

Kendall Jenner attending a pre-Met Gala party in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Aeon/GC Images)

Kendall Jenner wears a vintage Mugler dress to attend Jeff Bezos and Lauren S&amp;aacute;nchez Bezos Met Gala pre-party at their NoMad apartment on May 02, 2026

Kendall Jenner wearing a vintage Mugler dress from the '90s.

(Image credit: Getty Images/XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

The chic little black dress originally hit the runway during Paris Fashion Week in March 1993. More than 30 years later, the classic outfit looks every bit as fresh.

A model walks the runway at the Thierry Mugler Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 1993-1994 fashion show during the Paris Fashion Week in March, 1993 in Paris, France

A model wearing Kendall Jenner's vintage Mugler dress walks the runway during Paris Fashion Week in March 1993.

(Image credit: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

With the 2026 Met Gala set to take place on May 4, fans will be eagerly awaiting Jenner's red carpet look at the iconic event.

SHOP OUTFITS INSPIRED BY KENDALL JENNER

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.