The M.ph Le Skin Weightless Serum Foundation Is, Hands-Down, the Best Skin Tint I've Ever Tried
If you ever dreamed of having Hailey Bieber’s skin, start here.
Mary Phillips has built a career on making makeup look like it isn’t there. As the go-to artist behind two of the most iconic no-makeup-makeup faces in Hollywood (hi, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner), her work has always been about skin first—fresh, softly sculpted, and never overdone. So when she announced she was launching a foundation under her brand, m.ph, I was intrigued to say the least. Because if anyone was going to make a no-makeup-makeup product that actually lives up to its natural-looking, skin-perfecting claims, it's Phillips.
Enter the new m.ph Le Skin Weightless Serum Foundation and its matching Foundation Brush, dropping today, February 16. The concept is a serum-like formula with buildable coverage and a true second-skin finish—designed to be layered over any underpainting, her iconic technique for sculpting the face. As someone who’s tested more foundations than I can count (and knows what makes them good—an occupational hazard), I couldn't wait to get my hands on this innovative formula. After wearing it as Phillips intended, I understand why this was the most-requested product in her lineup.
The Formula
If you’re not the type to read an ingredient list for fun like me, here’s what matters: this foundation is built like a hydrating, skin-smoothing serum that just so happens to have pigment in it. The base is a mix of lightweight emollients and silicones, which ensures the product glides on and looks incredibly smooth. It also gives it a soft slip to really melt into the skin.
And on the skincare side, you’ve got niacinamide for a more even-looking tone over time, plus panthenol, sodium hyaluronate, and glycerin to keep things comfortable and hydrated. That keeps the finish fresh and skin-like all day long.
The Wear
Application-wise, you can wear Le Skin like any other foundation—over skincare, blended out with the accompanying brush, your fingers, a sponge, or whatever makeup brush you already own. But it’s clear it was developed with Phillip's underpainting technique in mind: it sits smoothly over cream contour and highlight without pulling them around, and it’s sheer enough that the dimension underneath still shows through.
The Foundation Brush plays a bigger role than you’d expect, too. Instead of being dense and heavy like most foundation brushes, it’s intentionally fluffy, which keeps the application light and controlled—more of a soft sweep than a full buff—so the foundation stays weightless and skin-like rather than building up quickly.
The Takeaway
Le Skin is genuinely beautiful on the complexion, especially if you like your foundation to look like skin, just a little more even and glowy. It’s not the base I’d reach for on a full-glam night when I want serious coverage, and if you deal with a lot of active acne or heavier discoloration, you’ll probably prefer something more opaque. But for everyday, it’s exactly what I want: light, breathable, and easy to apply without overthinking it. On days when I do have a breakout, I just spot-conceal and keep it moving.
Shade-wise, the range is solid, too. There are 35 options, and they feel thoughtfully built, with good depth and real undertone variation. Overall, it’s the kind of foundation I can see myself reaching for at least once a week—especially because it wears like makeup, but has that skincare-leaning formulation. Now I just need Hailey Bieber’s actual complexion, and I’ll be set.
Shop the Rest of the m.ph Line
The best nude-pink lip liners in the book, in my opinion, are The Overliners. I personally love the shade Skinny Dip for that '90s look.
Layer the hydrating Lip Ciggy balms over the liner for a sheer wash of color and shine.
