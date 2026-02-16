Mary Phillips has built a career on making makeup look like it isn’t there. As the go-to artist behind two of the most iconic no-makeup-makeup faces in Hollywood (hi, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner), her work has always been about skin first—fresh, softly sculpted, and never overdone. So when she announced she was launching a foundation under her brand, m.ph, I was intrigued to say the least. Because if anyone was going to make a no-makeup-makeup product that actually lives up to its natural-looking, skin-perfecting claims, it's Phillips.

Enter the new m.ph Le Skin Weightless Serum Foundation and its matching Foundation Brush, dropping today, February 16. The concept is a serum-like formula with buildable coverage and a true second-skin finish—designed to be layered over any underpainting, her iconic technique for sculpting the face. As someone who’s tested more foundations than I can count (and knows what makes them good—an occupational hazard), I couldn't wait to get my hands on this innovative formula. After wearing it as Phillips intended, I understand why this was the most-requested product in her lineup.

The Formula

If you’re not the type to read an ingredient list for fun like me, here’s what matters: this foundation is built like a hydrating, skin-smoothing serum that just so happens to have pigment in it. The base is a mix of lightweight emollients and silicones, which ensures the product glides on and looks incredibly smooth. It also gives it a soft slip to really melt into the skin.

And on the skincare side, you’ve got niacinamide for a more even-looking tone over time, plus panthenol, sodium hyaluronate, and glycerin to keep things comfortable and hydrated. That keeps the finish fresh and skin-like all day long.

The Wear

Application-wise, you can wear Le Skin like any other foundation—over skincare, blended out with the accompanying brush, your fingers, a sponge, or whatever makeup brush you already own. But it’s clear it was developed with Phillip's underpainting technique in mind: it sits smoothly over cream contour and highlight without pulling them around, and it’s sheer enough that the dimension underneath still shows through.

The Foundation Brush plays a bigger role than you’d expect, too. Instead of being dense and heavy like most foundation brushes, it’s intentionally fluffy, which keeps the application light and controlled—more of a soft sweep than a full buff—so the foundation stays weightless and skin-like rather than building up quickly.

The Takeaway

Le Skin is genuinely beautiful on the complexion, especially if you like your foundation to look like skin, just a little more even and glowy. It’s not the base I’d reach for on a full-glam night when I want serious coverage, and if you deal with a lot of active acne or heavier discoloration, you’ll probably prefer something more opaque. But for everyday, it’s exactly what I want: light, breathable, and easy to apply without overthinking it. On days when I do have a breakout, I just spot-conceal and keep it moving.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shade-wise, the range is solid, too. There are 35 options, and they feel thoughtfully built, with good depth and real undertone variation. Overall, it’s the kind of foundation I can see myself reaching for at least once a week—especially because it wears like makeup, but has that skincare-leaning formulation. Now I just need Hailey Bieber’s actual complexion, and I’ll be set.

Shop the Rest of the m.ph Line

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.