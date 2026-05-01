Spring nails aren’t losing their personality—they’re just getting a bit more polished. After months of bold designs and playful details, May’s manicure trends are shifting toward glossy finishes, sheer color, and softer takes on nail art that still feel fun, just more chic.

There’s a noticeable move toward what nail artist Jessica White describes as “softer, more elevated looks”—think neutral bases, healthy-looking nails, and clean finishes. After spending time between Los Angeles, New York, and her U.K. salon, White says the shift feels global, not just a fleeting trend.

Milky nudes, soft pinks, peachy tones, and airy blues are dominating right now, especially paired with the jelly finishes White says she’s seeing “everywhere at the moment.” Even when clients want color, it’s trending toward softer hues—pastel yellows, sage greens, and light lilacs rather than anything too bold.

Nail art is evolving, too. The heavily embellished sets that once filled feeds—loaded with crystals, charms, and intricate designs—are starting to feel less wearable for everyday. In their place: cleaner manicures with subtle accents, like tiny gems or delicate floral accents that add just enough zhuzh to an otherwise simple nail. Ahead, the six nail trends defining May manicures.

Glass Nails

IG @matejanova (Image credit: IG @matejanova)

If there’s one detail dominating May, it’s shine. White points to an ultra-reflective, almost glass-like finish as the look clients are consistently requesting right now—something that makes even the simplest manicure feel “put together” and expensive. A high-gloss topcoat over a sheer or neutral base does most of the work here, and the teeny-tiny floral details bring the summer vibe home.

Jelly Tints

Instagram @xolished (Image credit: Instagram @xolished)

Juicy “jelly” manicures are everywhere this spring, White says. These layers of color create a glossy, dimensional finish that feels lighter than traditional polish, which almost looks candied. Soft pinks, peaches, and barely-there washes of color are leading the trend—but if you want a fun pop of color, I absolutely love this stunning red with the subtle polka dots.

Mauve Mood

IG @ ___ikoma.56 (Image credit: IG @ ___ikoma.56)

Move over classic nude—mauve is stepping in as the cool-toned neutral of the moment. Muted mixes of pink and purple feel a bit more elevated than your standard nude, while still working with everything. It's basically the cool-girl color of summer '26.

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Gelcare Lavender Water Gel Nail Polish $20 at revolve.com

Sea Glass Nails

IG @scndoesmynails (Image credit: IG @scndoesmynails)

Ocean-inspired nails are back with summer right around the corner—but in a much softer way. Instead of literal beach designs, May’s version leans into sheer, watery blues with a glossy, translucent finish. Think sea glass, not seashell decals.

Crystal Florals

IG @nailsbyzola (Image credit: IG @nailsbyzola)

Embellishments aren’t gone—they’re just getting more refined. White notes that heavily decorated sets with “lots of crystals, charms, and very busy designs” are starting to feel overdone for everyday wear. In their place: micro details, like tiny crystal flowers or delicate gems placed sparingly on a sheer base. Kylie Jenner led the charge with her adorable blooming nails at Coachella.

Barely-There Stripes

Stripes are in rotation, but they’re getting a minimalist update. Fine lines, tonal striping, and barely-there designs over sheer bases feel much more in line with May’s polished aesthetic. I personally love combining two trends into one by pairing them with a French tip.

Essie Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish - Matter of Fiction $13 at ulta.com

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