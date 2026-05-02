I often wish I were more artistic. One of the best things about nail art is how some people can translate everyday objects and feelings into a manicure. How cool would it be if I could flex that part of my brain? Alas, that was a talent not bestowed upon me by the powers that be. So the next best thing I can do is admire from afar and highlight my favorite nail artists here.

This week’s roundup is a mix of some really fun and innovative nail art. There’s Kylie Jenner and Demi Lovato with their own spin on the classic French mani. I’ve found my summer mani thanks to the Chanel Cruise 26/27 show (I’m opting out of the half sandal, though—even if it’s a Chanel one). And there are super cool designs, like a chainmail nail that I am in complete awe of and more of my favourite Japanese blooming nails.

Below are the 10 best nail looks of the week. Be sure to save these for your summer mani mood boards.

Chainmail Mani

Chainmail Mani A photo posted by on

Proving that the best inspirations are the ones that come unexpectedly, this chainmail mani is just so cool. Celebrity nail artist Miki Higuchi tells Marie Claire that she was inspired by a silver chainmail lamp (the 3rd picture in this photodump) and recreated it flawlessly for a dynamic nail look.

KYUNHOO Kyunhoo 5 Meters Thin Cable Link Jewelry $15.98 at Amazon US

Abstract Film Strip

Abstract Film Strip A photo posted by on

With its Rothko-esque design and abstract feel, this warms my art-loving heart. This nail look, which nail artist Daron Wood calls a “dealer’s choice” set for her clients, was actually inspired by a collage of 35mm film strip ends. “I loved the colors, and I knew I wanted to incorporate a bit of shape," Wood tells Marie Claire. “So I used rectangle airbrush stencils to add that.”

Plaid Tips

Plaid Tips A photo posted by on

Hot take: I loved having a school uniform growing up. I loved my plaid skirts, preppy polos, and penny loafers on “formal” school days. That love has now turned into a serious obsession with anything plaid-related. This nail look from N’DAO Shoreditch salon mixes white and black shades for a graphic plaid design that really elevates the classic French mani.

Turquoise Japanese Bloom

Turquoise Japanese Bloom A photo posted by on

Blue and brown remain an elite combo in my book, especially as the weather starts to warm up. But the blooming gel effect makes me super nostalgic for what was the best early aughts accessory. “It’s a little nod to mid-2000s turquoise jewelry,” says nail artist Cerise Carvalho . “But with a modern twist.”

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kylie Jenner’s Sparkle Shimmer

Kylie Jenner’s Sparkle Shimmer A photo posted by on

Sometimes, all you need is a good shimmer. Created by celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt , these silver French tips on Kylie Jenner are super chic and my ideal going-out nail.

Chanel Cruise Rainbow

Chanel Cruise Rainbow A photo posted by on

While everyone is debating the half-sandal that walked down the runway at the Chanel Cruise 26/27 show, I was busy admiring these multi-colored pearl manis. Created by nail artist Ama Quashie , this lovely mix of soft metallic yellow, peach, and pearl makes for the perfect beach vacay mani. Manifesting my dream trip to the French Riviera now.

Charteuse and Metal

Charteuse and Metal A photo posted by on

One of the reasons I was very happy with my color analysis (I’m a cool winter ICYWW) is that chartreuse is an approved color for me. I love the mix of yellow and green and it makes for an ideal nail base. This nail look, created by nail artist Nao Seimiya , is a creamy chartreuse with a glossy sheen that’s super pretty. And the small metal details are a nice added touch.

Demi Lovato’s Rock Metal

Demi Lovato’s Rock Metal A photo posted by on

Created by celebrity nail artist Mei Kawajari , the ultimate mani for a rockstar like Demi Lovato: a chrome French mani. “It’s a twist on the classic French tip, which is elevated and rockstar at the same time,” Kawajari tells Marie Claire. “The metallic edge captures light on stage as Demi performs.”

OPI Nail Lacquer Bare My Soul | Sheer Soft Beige Crème Chip Resistant Nail Polish | Always Bare for You Collection $11.99 at Amazon US

Modern Mismatch

Modern Mismatch A photo posted by on

I’ll always love a mismatched moment; one cannot go wrong with so many cool designs and shades on one hand. Celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen mixes bright blue auras, geometric shapes, and animal skin-like designs for an eclectic mix that’s super fun.

Peach Blossom Bling

Peach Blossom Bling A photo posted by on

Nail artist San Sung Kim mixes different shades of peach to get a subtle tie-dye base for a really pretty spring nail. It’s great on its own, but I especially love the small rhinestone floral details that really elevate the look.

Why Trust Marie Claire

Audrey Noble is a freelance beauty editor and writer with 10 years of experience in the industry. Previous to going freelance, she has held editorial positions at Vanity Fair, Allure, and Refinery29. Now, along with Marie Claire, she regularly contributes to Vogue, Harper’s BAZAAR, and more.

In her spare time, she is either catching every Lakers game on TV (time difference be damned) or binging the latest season of Love Island (both UK and US).