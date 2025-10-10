I first got into makeup around 2015. If you know anything about that era, you know we loved to glow. I mean a stripe of shimmery powder right on the tops of our cheeks, glow. No blush paired with a cool-toned contour to boot. As a result, I collected highlighters like Pokéballs, and even today, next to blush and lipsticks, they are one of my favorite products to obsess over in my makeup collection.

Now, while I don’t recommend that people buy more makeup than they can realistically use in a lifetime, I like to think of my vanity as an archive of makeup eras past. I have everything from Laura Geller’s famous Gilded Honey (which has recently been reformulated and re-released) to the now-discontinued Marc Jacobs glow drops. In short, I’ve experienced every phase of highlighting trends since makeup became popular on the Internet. With that context, I can confidently say that my 2025 highlighting routine is the best of them all.

As someone with acne-prone skin, the powdery formulas that taught me how to glow weren’t necessarily good for making my textured skin look smooth and poreless. In fact, many of them highlighted my self-diagnosed “problem areas” on my cheeks. I just didn’t care. Fast forward to today, and honestly, I still don’t. That said, the highlighters I use now definitely apply better to the skin than their predecessors. So much so that I would even dare to call my new highlighting routine acne-friendly (within reason, of course).

From the actual formulas to how they sit on the skin, if I had to describe my 2025 highlighting routine in one word, it would be elevated. In turn, I also find them more approachable for beginners, especially those who are terrified of the dreaded tin-man stripe. If you’re ready to get glowing cheeks, keep reading for my favorite highlighters with tips on how to use each formula.

Pretty Powders

Regarding ease of use, I think powder highlighters remain the most hassle-free options to keep around. They can be applied with brushes, fingers, or even a beauty sponge. The ones below appear more like a cream formula on the skin rather than a dry stripe of sparkle on the face.

Haus Labs Bio-Radiant Gel-Powder Highlighter $40 at Sephora I’m a big fan of Haus Labs', well...anything. That being said, the brand’s powder highlighter is one of its most underrated products, and I want to change that. My favorite shade of the Bio-Radiant gel highlighter is Rose Quartz, which is described as a light magenta. It’s the perfect highlighter to blend into my blush, and since it’s a gel-powder hybrid, there’s no harsh stripe of sparkle to deal with. Gucci Beauty Glow Glow Highlighter Powder $59 at Sephora Another of my favorite gel-powder hybrid formulas comes from Gucci. Available in five shades to match various skin tones, the powder highlighter glides on like a cream but can be built up to an almost metallic shine on the cheek, depending on the tool you use. It has a softer formula than most powders, so it needs to be handled carefully. Still, considering how stunning these look on the cheek, I would wrap them in 50 layers of bubble wrap if necessary. As long as I always have one in my makeup collection, I’m happy.

Cream Cuties

Cream highlighters are wonderful for a more natural-looking glow, especially for those with dry or mature skin. That said, as someone with oily skin, I’ve discovered formulas that not only blend like a dream, but also resist the oils that inevitably seep from my pores throughout the day. After a full day of wear, they appear more like a deliberate dew rather than uncontrollable shine. (A win, if you ask me.)

Rituel de Fille Rare Light Luminizers $32 at Credo Beauty Rituel de Fille’s Rare Light Luminizers are a hidden gem that I don’t hear enough chatter about. Not only is the packaging sleek and compact, taking up hardly any space, but the formula itself is a dream to work with. I enjoy applying these with a brush or sponge, and most shades suit a wide range of skin tones. The formula has this inherent luminosity that appears more glass-like on the skin than a stripe of color, making it easier to blend into the rest of your look compared to a powder. It’s also less finicky than a balm. Westman Atelier Super Loaded Tinted Cream Highlighter $75 at Sephora I’ve praised these Westman Atelier highlighters for years, and I’ll keep doing so for the foreseeable future. I apply this as my final step post blush and bronzer application, and it is like I’m walking around with my own personal diffused spotlight at all times. My favorite shades change depending on what look I’m going for, but I’ve found myself reaching for Peau de Peche quite frequently as we enter the fall and winter months.

Balmy Beauties

My favorite, and arguably most finicky, highlighter formulas are balms. They give a glassy, editorial glow that makes me want to snap a million selfies to capture the dimension they add to my cheeks. Still, they can be a bit tricky to wear because they usually don’t dry down, but I honestly don't mind. Balm highlighters are the best way to achieve an editorial glow without any powdery streaks on the cheek. They will always have a place in my collection.

Sarah Creal Today's Highlights 12h Peptide Balm Luminizer Sarah Creal’s Today’s Highlights features some of my favorite balmy highlighters on the market. Not only is the packaging luxurious, but the shades themselves are almost like foundation. This allows them to blend seamlessly into the skin while imparting that glossy shine we all know and love, without any fear of unsightly streaks when I turn my head a certain way. This has definitely become a quick favorite since its release earlier this year. Chanel Baume Essentiel Multi-Use Glow Stick in Rosée $48 at Ulta Beauty Chanel’s balm highlighter has gone viral multiple times for a good reason. Besides the sleek and chic packaging (I love the ease of the twist-up component), the actual highlighter is nearly perfect. There are several options to choose from, including a clear shade, as well as a stunning bronze, a few pinks, and even one with pink and gold flecks. I usually use a brush to tap it lightly onto my cheek after I've finished with powder and setting products, ensuring the glassy glow stays intact.

Liquid Lovers

Liquid highlighters have had a serious glow-up over the past year, and I’m so glad I’ve been able to experience the newer formulas on the market. Gone are the hyper-metallic options from 2016. In their place? Formulas that have the glossy finish of a balm and the smooth, malleable texture of a true liquid.

MAC Skinfinish Lightstruck Liquid Highlighter $40 at Ulta Beauty M.A.C.’s Skinfinish Lightstruck Liquid Highlighters are one of my favorite finds of 2025. This product can be used as a skin prep or applied on top of makeup as a true highlighter, both methods providing a stunning, lit-from-within glow that anyone with any skin type can enjoy. They can also be paired with a traditional powder highlighter for an ultra-glowy, 2016-inspired style of highlighter if that’s still your vibe. r.e.m. beauty Dreamglow Highlight Serum $26 at Ulta Beauty r.e.m Beauty’s Dreamglow Highlight Serum is exactly that—a serum highlighter that looks divine on the skin. It has a true liquid, serum formula, and when applied, it behaves as such, absorbing into the skin rather than sitting on top. This line features some of my favorite shades, including a stunning iridescent shade called Aura that makes me feel ethereal.

Palette Princess

Highlighter palettes are one of my favorite ways to get a good bang for my buck, and they’re especially useful if you like to shift between different colors. The two below offer options for every skin tone and are also a step above the traditional powder formulas from makeup eras past.

Natasha Denona Golden Highlighter Trio $55 at Ulta Beauty Natasha Denona’s Golden Highlighter Trio feels like butter to the touch. Don’t let that lead you to think that you’ll need a lot of force to get the pigment you want. Actually, it's quite the opposite. I can barely touch the powders in this compact and come away with a ridiculous amount of product on my hand—and almost no fallout. With the three shades in the compact and the amount you get, this product will last nearly forever. So if you want a simple product to toss in your makeup bag that offers an option for every look, grab this one. Dior Backstage Glow Maximizer Face Palette $54 at Sephora The backstage glow palette from Dior has gone viral countless times, but each year, they usually release new colorways for the holiday season. This year’s edition features Sunlit Amber Glow, which has quickly become my favorite from the line, actually, my favorite ever. It’s a stunning blend of copper and pink shades, i.e., the perfect blush-highlighter combination to keep the cheeks looking harmonious and radiant.

