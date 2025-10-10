My 2025 Highlighting Routine Would Convert Even the Harshest Shimmer Skeptic

I first got into makeup around 2015. If you know anything about that era, you know we loved to glow. I mean a stripe of shimmery powder right on the tops of our cheeks, glow. No blush paired with a cool-toned contour to boot. As a result, I collected highlighters like Pokéballs, and even today, next to blush and lipsticks, they are one of my favorite products to obsess over in my makeup collection.

Now, while I don’t recommend that people buy more makeup than they can realistically use in a lifetime, I like to think of my vanity as an archive of makeup eras past. I have everything from Laura Geller’s famous Gilded Honey (which has recently been reformulated and re-released) to the now-discontinued Marc Jacobs glow drops. In short, I’ve experienced every phase of highlighting trends since makeup became popular on the Internet. With that context, I can confidently say that my 2025 highlighting routine is the best of them all.

As someone with acne-prone skin, the powdery formulas that taught me how to glow weren’t necessarily good for making my textured skin look smooth and poreless. In fact, many of them highlighted my self-diagnosed “problem areas” on my cheeks. I just didn’t care. Fast forward to today, and honestly, I still don’t. That said, the highlighters I use now definitely apply better to the skin than their predecessors. So much so that I would even dare to call my new highlighting routine acne-friendly (within reason, of course).

From the actual formulas to how they sit on the skin, if I had to describe my 2025 highlighting routine in one word, it would be elevated. In turn, I also find them more approachable for beginners, especially those who are terrified of the dreaded tin-man stripe. If you’re ready to get glowing cheeks, keep reading for my favorite highlighters with tips on how to use each formula.

Pretty Powders

Regarding ease of use, I think powder highlighters remain the most hassle-free options to keep around. They can be applied with brushes, fingers, or even a beauty sponge. The ones below appear more like a cream formula on the skin rather than a dry stripe of sparkle on the face.

Cream Cuties

Cream highlighters are wonderful for a more natural-looking glow, especially for those with dry or mature skin. That said, as someone with oily skin, I’ve discovered formulas that not only blend like a dream, but also resist the oils that inevitably seep from my pores throughout the day. After a full day of wear, they appear more like a deliberate dew rather than uncontrollable shine. (A win, if you ask me.)

Balmy Beauties

My favorite, and arguably most finicky, highlighter formulas are balms. They give a glassy, editorial glow that makes me want to snap a million selfies to capture the dimension they add to my cheeks. Still, they can be a bit tricky to wear because they usually don’t dry down, but I honestly don't mind. Balm highlighters are the best way to achieve an editorial glow without any powdery streaks on the cheek. They will always have a place in my collection.

Liquid Lovers

Liquid highlighters have had a serious glow-up over the past year, and I’m so glad I’ve been able to experience the newer formulas on the market. Gone are the hyper-metallic options from 2016. In their place? Formulas that have the glossy finish of a balm and the smooth, malleable texture of a true liquid.

Palette Princess

Highlighter palettes are one of my favorite ways to get a good bang for my buck, and they’re especially useful if you like to shift between different colors. The two below offer options for every skin tone and are also a step above the traditional powder formulas from makeup eras past.

