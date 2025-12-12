I have a running joke with Team Beauty that if Patrick Ta ever made branded toilet paper, I'd probably buy it. That's how loyal I am to his makeup, especially his eyeshadow palettes—I've used them for my everyday smokey eye since they came out. So when I heard he was quietly working on a tinted balm, I immediately stalked my inbox waiting for the samples to land. I didn't expect a lip moment from him next, but I've come to trust his formulations, so I was eager to put his new Major Moisture Soothing Lip Balm to the test.

When we chatted, he told me he'd tried "so many incredible balms" over the years but never found one that hit everything he wanted. So, naturally, he built it himself. "I combined all the pieces that I wanted into one formula; this balm truly has it all," he says. And because he's known for that glassy, full-lip look, the finish had to be just right—his words, a "Goldilocks" balance of major moisture and a whole lot of gloss.

As someone whose lips are in a constant state of dehydration (winter in New York is no joke), I couldn't wait to snatch it up. I also can't deny that I love a full, plump, glass-like sheen to really make my lips pop. Let's get to it.

Patrick Ta Major Moisture Smoothing Lip Balm $25 at Sephora

The Formula

What struck me first was the texture. It has that immediate slip that defines a quality lip product. When I asked Ta what he was aiming for, he said, "My ideal texture for any lip product is one that balances the moisture of a mask with the shine of a gloss," which tracks once you apply it. It feels cushiony in a way that softens the lips right away, but it never crosses into sticky or heavy.

But what really makes my beauty editor brain happy is that the formula itself leans on peptides and bakuchiol. Peptides help support a smoother, more conditioned look because they signal the skin to stay hydrated and supple over time. Bakuchiol is a gentle, plant-derived retinol alternative. On the lips, it mainly helps with surface smoothness and allows the balm sit more evenly. In the Major Moisture Balm, it's there to keep the texture looking soft with no rough patches. Essentially, it's a product that marries skincare and makeup.

The Shades

Ta built the range around what he calls his "comfort scents," which is why each shade has a soft, gourmand hint to it. Milk Tea is the one that feels most personal—he tells me he's been drinking it his whole life, so that became the starting point. From there, the rest of the lineup—Cocoa Butter, Pink Salted Caramel, Cookie Butter, Espresso, and the PatrickTa.com exclusive, Crème Brulee—follows that same, yummy idea.

On the lips, the colors stay sheer, more like a light tint that just enhances what you already have. It's super glossy and just a flattering wash of color. It's the kind of shade range that makes you want to buy the whole collection.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 3 Siena Gagliano tests the shade Milk Tea. (Image credit: Future) Danielle Jackson tests the shade Espresso. (Image credit: Future) Samantha Holender tests the shade Crème Brulee. (Image credit: Future)

The Application

As for the best way to apply it, I went straight to the source. Ta says that he loves it on its own for that easy, glossy look, but also likes it as a prep step before makeup, so lips never feel dry under products. If you want more definition and coverage, "layer it over any shade of our Precision Lip Crayon or Major Headlines Matte Suede Lipstick," says Ta. The Beauty Team here at MC tried all of the above, and honestly, they all worked amazingly.

The Takeaway

At the end of the day, what really sold me on this balm was how quickly other editors reacted to it, too. MC's Senior Beauty Writer, Danielle Jackson, agrees with my sentiment: "Lip balms can be so hit-or-miss, but this one has that rare texture that's actually glossy without veering too sticky or heavy." Senior Beauty Editor Samantha Holender had a similar reaction. Her first response was a giant smile, followed by raving about how "the texture feels so good" and that the tint makes her lips look extra plump and shiny. And in a small but very real victory for all three of us: it actually tastes good if a little gets on your tongue—something most balms don't do well (and if it wasn't obvious, maybe don't eat the whole thing).

With the surge of tinted lip balms that have infiltrated the beauty market lately, most disappear into the back of my makeup drawer, but this is one of the few that didn't. After a few days, it has become the lippie I keep in my coat pocket, my bedside table, at the office, and in my purse—not because I was testing it, but because I genuinely wanted it around.

More Tinted Lip Balms I Love

U Beauty Plasma Lip Compound $68 at Dermstore (US) "Not only is this lip balm next-level glossy, but the color range is fantastic. They are perfect to wear on top of lipstick on their own, and they make my lips feel deeply hydrated when I take them off." — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer YSE Like a Gloss 3-In-1 Hydrating Lip Tint - Life of the Party - Pale Peach $30 at Sephora "YSE Beauty has sneakily become one of my go-to skincare brands over the past year. I live for their vitamin C and glowy SPF primer, but this 3-in-1 is my ride-or-die these days. It’s packed with hyaluronic acid that smooths over rough spots, gives a really pretty glow, and has a shocking amount of pigment in every swipe. " — Samantha Holender, Senior Beauty Editor Naturium Phyto-Glow Lip Balm - Jam $9.99 at Ulta Beauty "I adore the shade range of these Naturium lip balms as there's a color for everyone and the shine is gorgeous on the lips. I'm not the biggest fan of the applicator (it gets a little messy), but for such an affordable formula, I'm willing to overlook it." — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer Burt's Bees Lip Tint Balm - Rose $8.65 at Amazon US "She may not be super fancy but I've loved this lip balm for over a decade. The Rose color is the perfect flushed tone for my complexion, and the nourishing ingredients keep my pout soft, soothed, and supple, even in the winter. Plus with the affordable price tag, I can keep a tube stocked in every bag and winter coat I own." — Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.