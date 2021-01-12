The 12 Best Drugstore Blush Dupes for Faking a Gorgeous Flush
For the pop of color your face is craving.
By Hana Hong , Tatjana Freund published
Believe it or not, there was a time in my life where I never wore blush. I breezed right by that section at the beauty store without giving it a second thought. Finally, when a kind employee cornered me and applied some to my pale, lifeless cheeks, I understood. Blush doesn't have to look clown-y, or overdone, or any of those negative things I associated with it. A sweep of color will make your skin look healthier, more alive, and glowier than ever before. I get it—that bright pink pigment looks pretty intimidating in the pan. But trust me when I say that no look is complete without a kiss of color. It makes you look alive, and just gives that extra oomph you've been missing. Whether you’re going for rosy and light or vampy and intense, here are our top drugstore blush picks to achieve the ultimate #blushgoals.
1. Milani Baked Blush
Two is better than one. Made from a mixture of matte and shimmery shades, this Milani blush draws inspiration from terra cotta and is streaked with glowing glitter for a warm finish.
2. Revlon PhotoReady Instant Cheek Maker
There's no need to contour with this creamy one-swipe application. It's made to fit perfectly with the grooves of your face to give your cheeks a pop of pink and highlight your cheekbones at the same time.
3. Maybelline New York Fit Me Blush
Don't worry too much with shade-matching when it comes to Maybelline's iconic formula. This blush will seamlessly match your skin tone and add the perfect amount of color to enhance it naturally.
4. e.l.f. Cosmetics Jelly Pop Flush Blush
If you don't like chalky powders, jelly is the way to go. Formulated with hydrating oils and vitamins, this formula is nourishing and effective without the stickiness.
5. NYX Professional Makeup Bare With Me Cheek Tint
Just one swipe gives your cheeks a sheer and lightweight finish (no brush needed). Plus, it's infused with aloe to keep your cheeks super hydrated.
6. Rimmel London Maxi Blush
There's nothing worse than applying blush only for it to look like a pink streak across your face. With this product, that will never happen. It blends like nothing else, and leaves behind a glowing finish that can't be beaten.
7. Wet n Wild Color Icon Blush
If you're worried that you might overdo a sweep of blush, never fear with this product. The formula is super lightweight, making it nearly impossible to put on too much. For anyone who digs intense pigment, it can be built up for the pop of color you desire.
8. Sorme Treatment Cosmetics Long Lasting Blush
With Vitamin C and other healthy ingredients, this product is skincare as well as makeup. The natural hues will give your face that extra oomph while never resembling a circus clown. Plus, it won't drift off your face, so you'll have a healthy glow from morning till night.
9. L'Oreal Paris True Match Blush
For those days where you don't want to look like you tried, this easy-to-blend blush will give you that perfect no-makeup vibe. It matches your skin tone and texture to conceal any unwanted bumps, while delivering a natural finish for a barely-there effect.
10. Covergirl Cheekers Blendable Powder Blush
They say great things come in small packages. This no-fuss option comes in the cutest compact and offers a quick blush touch-up for an on-the-go glow.
11. Neutrogena Cheeky Wink Flushed Blush
This bouncy blush has a buildable formula that allows you to get from subtle glow to more intense color (without overkill).
Hana Hong is the beauty assistant at Marie Claire, where she covers skincare, makeup, and haircare, and is identifiable by her signature cateye.
