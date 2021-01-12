The 12 Best Drugstore Blush Dupes for Faking a Gorgeous Flush

Best drugstore blushes
Believe it or not, there was a time in my life where I never wore blush. I breezed right by that section at the beauty store without giving it a second thought. Finally, when a kind employee cornered me and applied some to my pale, lifeless cheeks, I understood. Blush doesn't have to look clown-y, or overdone, or any of those negative things I associated with it. A sweep of color will make your skin look healthier, more alive, and glowier than ever before. I get it—that bright pink pigment looks pretty intimidating in the pan. But trust me when I say that no look is complete without a kiss of color. It makes you look alive, and just gives that extra oomph you've been missing. Whether you’re going for rosy and light or vampy and intense, here are our top drugstore blush picks to achieve the ultimate #blushgoals.

Best Subtle Shimmer

1. Milani Baked Blush

Two is better than one. Made from a mixture of matte and shimmery shades, this Milani blush draws inspiration from terra cotta and is streaked with glowing glitter for a warm finish.

Best Two-in-One

2. Revlon PhotoReady Instant Cheek Maker

There's no need to contour with this creamy one-swipe application. It's made to fit perfectly with the grooves of your face to give your cheeks a pop of pink and highlight your cheekbones at the same time.

Best for All Skin Tones

3. Maybelline New York Fit Me Blush

Don't worry too much with shade-matching when it comes to Maybelline's iconic formula. This blush will seamlessly match your skin tone and add the perfect amount of color to enhance it naturally.

Most Nourishing

4. e.l.f. Cosmetics Jelly Pop Flush Blush

If you don't like chalky powders, jelly is the way to go. Formulated with hydrating oils and vitamins, this formula is nourishing and effective without the stickiness.

Best for On-the-Go

5. NYX Professional Makeup Bare With Me Cheek Tint

Just one swipe gives your cheeks a sheer and lightweight finish (no brush needed). Plus, it's infused with aloe to keep your cheeks super hydrated.

Best Blendable Blush

6. Rimmel London Maxi Blush

There's nothing worse than applying blush only for it to look like a pink streak across your face. With this product, that will never happen. It blends like nothing else, and leaves behind a glowing finish that can't be beaten.

Best Beginner's Tint

7. Wet n Wild Color Icon Blush

If you're worried that you might overdo a sweep of blush, never fear with this product. The formula is super lightweight, making it nearly impossible to put on too much. For anyone who digs intense pigment, it can be built up for the pop of color you desire.

Best Lasting Color

8. Sorme Treatment Cosmetics Long Lasting Blush

With Vitamin C and other healthy ingredients, this product is skincare as well as makeup. The natural hues will give your face that extra oomph while never resembling a circus clown. Plus, it won't drift off your face, so you'll have a healthy glow from morning till night.

Best for Skipping Concealer

9. L'Oreal Paris True Match Blush

For those days where you don't want to look like you tried, this easy-to-blend blush will give you that perfect no-makeup vibe. It matches your skin tone and texture to conceal any unwanted bumps, while delivering a natural finish for a barely-there effect.

Best for Beginners

10. Covergirl Cheekers Blendable Powder Blush

They say great things come in small packages. This no-fuss option comes in the cutest compact and offers a quick blush touch-up for an on-the-go glow.

Most Foolproof

11. Neutrogena Cheeky Wink Flushed Blush

This bouncy blush has a buildable formula that allows you to get from subtle glow to more intense color (without overkill).

Most Versatile

12. Wet n' Wild PAC-MAN High Score Blush Palette

Throwing it back to the '80s, Wet n' Wild's collab is inspired by the best arcade game of all time (don't @ me). With four shade options to choose from, your makeup game will be hitting all the right points.

