I'm Exclusively Wearing These 10 Berry Lipsticks for Fall
They have pigment *and* staying power.
When I was in my early twenties, there wasn't a single special occasion where you could catch me not wearing lipstick—specifically the boldest red I could find. But getting older has only made me realize that deeper, berry lipsticks are just as bold and timeless as classic reds, and they're even more fitting when the temperature drops and it's time for me to pack up all my crop tops and bring out the cozy sweaters.
I've already started planning out my fall nail colors, and now that the season is well underway, I'm planning on giving my makeup routine a little reset as well, swapping out my more summery lip colors with deeper, more sophisticated shades like berry and wine red. And it's not just the color family I'm keeping in mind when sifting through lip products, I'm also considering a variety of formulations like cream, liquid, and everything in between.
Read ahead to check out all the berry lipsticks I'm stocking up on for fall.
All-Day Mattes
I'll admit that matte lipsticks have previously gotten a bad rap for being drying and difficult to apply because they drag on the skin, but we've come a long way with formulations since then. These days, you can find tons of matte formulas with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid to alleviate dryness. Ahead are a few of my favorites.
This is a formula that reminds me of everything I love about matte lipsticks: it's light and has a velvety texture that almost makes you forget you're even wearing anything on your lips. It's another formula that includes hyaluronic acid for extra moisture.
Glossy Goodness
Yes, I know that glosses aren't lipsticks, but these formulas have such great color payoff that they may as well be. Don't overlook a stunning tinted lip gloss in your fall lippie rotation.
I've been a longtime fan of NYX (it's a brand that got me through my early twenties when makeup products at drugstore prices were all I could afford) and I've probably tried almost every product in the brand's lineup. That said, Butter Gloss is one of my favorites because it's proof that you don't have to splurge on a lip product to ensure you'll get the max amount of pigment.
Liquid Luxe
I'm a minimal makeup person these days, but whenever I want to wear a lip color that I know won't move (and is loaded with pigment), I immediately pick up a liquid formula.
The great thing about liquid lipsticks is that they're often smudge-proof, but sometimes that comes along with formulas that dry out your lips. This is one of the only liquid colors I've never had that issue with, and it's another product that makes me feel like I'm wearing nothing at all.
Why Trust Marie Claire
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.