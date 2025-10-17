I'm Exclusively Wearing These 10 Berry Lipsticks for Fall

When I was in my early twenties, there wasn't a single special occasion where you could catch me not wearing lipstick—specifically the boldest red I could find. But getting older has only made me realize that deeper, berry lipsticks are just as bold and timeless as classic reds, and they're even more fitting when the temperature drops and it's time for me to pack up all my crop tops and bring out the cozy sweaters.

I've already started planning out my fall nail colors, and now that the season is well underway, I'm planning on giving my makeup routine a little reset as well, swapping out my more summery lip colors with deeper, more sophisticated shades like berry and wine red. And it's not just the color family I'm keeping in mind when sifting through lip products, I'm also considering a variety of formulations like cream, liquid, and everything in between.

Read ahead to check out all the berry lipsticks I'm stocking up on for fall.

All-Day Mattes

I'll admit that matte lipsticks have previously gotten a bad rap for being drying and difficult to apply because they drag on the skin, but we've come a long way with formulations since then. These days, you can find tons of matte formulas with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid to alleviate dryness. Ahead are a few of my favorites.

Glossy Goodness

Yes, I know that glosses aren't lipsticks, but these formulas have such great color payoff that they may as well be. Don't overlook a stunning tinted lip gloss in your fall lippie rotation.

Liquid Luxe

I'm a minimal makeup person these days, but whenever I want to wear a lip color that I know won't move (and is loaded with pigment), I immediately pick up a liquid formula.

