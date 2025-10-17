When I was in my early twenties, there wasn't a single special occasion where you could catch me not wearing lipstick—specifically the boldest red I could find. But getting older has only made me realize that deeper, berry lipsticks are just as bold and timeless as classic reds, and they're even more fitting when the temperature drops and it's time for me to pack up all my crop tops and bring out the cozy sweaters.

I've already started planning out my fall nail colors, and now that the season is well underway, I'm planning on giving my makeup routine a little reset as well, swapping out my more summery lip colors with deeper, more sophisticated shades like berry and wine red. And it's not just the color family I'm keeping in mind when sifting through lip products, I'm also considering a variety of formulations like cream, liquid, and everything in between.

Read ahead to check out all the berry lipsticks I'm stocking up on for fall.

All-Day Mattes

I'll admit that matte lipsticks have previously gotten a bad rap for being drying and difficult to apply because they drag on the skin, but we've come a long way with formulations since then. These days, you can find tons of matte formulas with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid to alleviate dryness. Ahead are a few of my favorites.

NARS Explicit Refillable Satin Lipstick in Unrestrained – 886 $42 at Sephora When it comes to lipsticks, NARS can't be beat, and this product in particular has incredible color payoff that can last me all day without smudging. It's a bit of a splurge, but it's worth it. Hourglass Unlocked Soft Matte Lipstick in Currant 362 $38 at Sephora Sometimes lipstick is easier to apply when you go in with a primer first, but the Hourglass Soft Matte Lipstick eliminates the extra step by infusing the primer into the product. It glides on easily and creates a soft finish that stays all day. Westman Atelier Lip Suede Hydrating Matte Lipstick With Hyaluronic Acid in Lou Lou $50 at Sephora This is a formula that reminds me of everything I love about matte lipsticks: it's light and has a velvety texture that almost makes you forget you're even wearing anything on your lips. It's another formula that includes hyaluronic acid for extra moisture.

Glossy Goodness

Yes, I know that glosses aren't lipsticks, but these formulas have such great color payoff that they may as well be. Don't overlook a stunning tinted lip gloss in your fall lippie rotation.

NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss Non-Sticky Lip Gloss in Rocky Road $6 at Ulta Beauty I've been a longtime fan of NYX (it's a brand that got me through my early twenties when makeup products at drugstore prices were all I could afford) and I've probably tried almost every product in the brand's lineup. That said, Butter Gloss is one of my favorites because it's proof that you don't have to splurge on a lip product to ensure you'll get the max amount of pigment. Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Stix High-Shine Gloss Stick in Riri $26 at Sephora My grievance with certain lip glosses is that, sometimes, they can be a little too sticky, but this is a formula that I actually enjoy wearing because it feels more like a butter than anything else. Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil Stain in Affection $22 at Sephora This is a sheer formula that I like to wear on days when I want to add a little bit of color to my lips without doing too much. It's another formula that doesn't feel too sticky when applying.

Liquid Luxe

I'm a minimal makeup person these days, but whenever I want to wear a lip color that I know won't move (and is loaded with pigment), I immediately pick up a liquid formula.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Smudge-Proof Matte Liquid Lipstick in Poet $23 at Sephora The great thing about liquid lipsticks is that they're often smudge-proof, but sometimes that comes along with formulas that dry out your lips. This is one of the only liquid colors I've never had that issue with, and it's another product that makes me feel like I'm wearing nothing at all. The Lip Bar Nonstop Liquid Matte in Muse $15 at thelipbar.com I've never been disappointed by a lipstick from The Lip Bar, especially when it comes to their Liquid Matte lineup. This deep berry color, in particular, is extremely vibrant and specially made for people with deeper skin tones. Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Underdawg $29 at Sephora I've been obsessed with this lip paint from the first moment I tried it. It's so rich in color that I don't even have to apply a lot of it to get the payoff I'm looking for. It can also last me a whole day without any touchups. Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick Matte in Glamberry $24 at Ulta Beauty Not only does this lipstick apply smoothly and dry quickly, it can also withstand the greasiest of meals without even budging.

