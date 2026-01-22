I’m not often wowed by a mascara outside of drugstore options. I never bought into the ultra-luxury prices when a single-digit formula could do the same. But let me start by saying I’m about to convince you to buy a $34, very high-end beauty product for your eyes. I’m also fully confident that by the end of this, you’ll be in full agreement that this is one of the best mascara launches in a long time.

YSL’s Lash Latex mascara may have just hit Sephora stores on January 9th, but I’ve had the pleasure of testing it over the past month. Long story short? It has completely dethroned my previous favorite. Some of the lesser-quality brands I’ve tried in the past left my lashes looking like a flaky, smudgy mess by the end of the day, and that’s after I had to fight with the larger-than-necessary wand to apply it in the first place. It’s like YSL went into my brain, found every issue I’ve ever had with a mascara, fixed them all, and created Lash Latex. Let’s dive into it, shall we?

The Formula

While the formula contains hyaluronic acid and Iris Florentina root extract to hydrate and condition the lashes, I’m more obsessed with how the product actually feels on my eyes. I prefer a slightly “drier” mascara formula, so I tend to like the product more the older it gets. This allows the mascara to feel less “wet” (if you know, you know). Lash Latex nails that sweet spot on the first try, and over the past few weeks of wear, I haven’t noticed the formula getting drier or flakier. It simply maintains a consistent delivery of pigment, length, and comfort—the key to an eye makeup product for someone who already has a very sensitive eye area and who wears glasses or contacts on a regular basis.

Another thing I adore about this formula is how well it holds a curl. So many of my previous mascaras would leave me starting the day with lifted, separated lashes, but by the time I got home, they would be limp and almost look weighed-down. I was so pleasantly surprised when I first tried this mascara that not only does it hold a curl, but that curl lasts for hours.

The Application

The brush is another one of my favorite things about this mascara. The brand describes it as its “highest nano-bristle concentration yet.” If you look at the wand, you’ll see that this means there are smaller bristles on top of the main ones. The combs that are directly attached to the wand also have three-pronged combs at each end, so it’s like you’re separating your lashes twice, allowing the formula to coat each and every lash hair. It’s a marked difference from other mascaras I noted (and loved) immediately.

As is typical with my mascara application, I curled my lashes with my favorite Hourglass Cosmetics curler and then applied the mascara. The tapered shape of the brush allowed me to reach the small inner-corner hairs and my bottom lashes with complete ease. It truly is one of the most flawless mascara applications I’ve had in a very long time.

Ariel Baker before and after testing the YSL Lash Latex Mascara. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

The Takeaway

Given that I work in the beauty industry, I’ve had the opportunity to try virtually every product on the market. So hear me when I say that, in my opinion, this is the best mascara out there right now. The only critique I have isn’t even criticism, but it needs to be said regardless: YSL, please come out with a lash primer with this exact brush and packaging. While this mascara is a bit pricey, I would pay good money to see what pairing it with a primer would do to my lashes.

I hope you're currently on the way to your nearest beauty retailer that stocks YSL after reading this. Keep reading for a few more of my favorite YSL items you can add to your cart while you're there.

