Your friendly neighborhood bookstore clerk might not shop The Row street style. But in the world of A24's The Drama, bookseller Emma Harwood, portrayed by Zendaya, has the budget for Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's luxury designs.

Less than a month before the dark comedy hits theaters, A24 shared sneak peeks at actors-turned-faux fiancés Zendaya and Robert Pattinson. Zendaya, channeled a Bostonian bookworm—if said bookworm happened to be styled by Law Roach. The newlywed embraced her inner bride in an all-white spring outfit, which mirrored styles in The Row's Spring 2026 look book. She layered a stark white T-shirt underneath an oversize peacoat that read more menswear button-down than jacket, then added creamy trousers. Her only non-white select? Warm-toned brown, leather loafers. Roach didn't confirm which model she chose, though they don't match her black Canal Loafers. Judging by the sleek uppers, they could be the $1,300 Awars.

For the next promo setting, Zendaya traded her peacoat for an actual white button-down. Perhaps Emma borrowed it from her fiancé's closet. Her dark-wash jeans, on the other hand, were quintessentially Zendaya. The cigarette-straight legs, in particular, looked straight from the actor's London suitcase last summer.

Instead of loafers, Zendaya sourced The Row again for Liisa Kitten Heels. You may recognize the pointy $1,050 pumps from Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lawrence, or Zoë Kravitz's shoe racks. The Holy Trinity of The Row girls own them in multiple neutrals. Surprisingly, Zendaya's The Drama look marks her first public foray into The Row heels.

Slowly but surely, potential moviegoers are getting to know Zendaya's The Drama character. Through her East-Coast aesthetic—in all its button-down, quarter-zip, and The Row-clad glory—it seems Emma Harwood is your average minimalist-next-door. Even her A-line wedding dress—shown in the trailer—teased she's a classic, literary cool-girl with nothing to hide. The Drama's trailer suggests otherwise, though. A secret is weighing her down, one that could come between Emma and her fiancé. Perhaps she uses understated basics—like her matching set from The Row—to fit in, or fly under the radar. The Drama will tell all on April 3, so save the date.

