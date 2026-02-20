Based on the trailer, Zendaya's character in The Drama will offer a marathon of minimalist outfit inspiration throughout the film's nearly two-hour runtime. On February 18, almost two months before the dark comedy hits theaters, she got a head start on modeling neutrals straight from her character's closet.

The day after her joint Interview cover with co-star Robert Pattinson dropped, Zendaya confirmed via street style that she's gone full method dressing mode. Paparazzi spotted her in Beverly Hills channeling her inner East Coaster in a white T-shirt and an oversize beige jean jacket. Turns out, the outerwear boasted Valentino's Spring 2021 tags (a time when Zendaya was still a brand ambassador).

L.A. locals like Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Lopez are loyal to 2026 denim trends right now. But the Challengers actor chose a Bostonian's signature work pants: black straight-leg trousers. To finish, she added The Row's slipper-adjacent Canal Loafers, a souvenir from the Spider-Man: Brand New Day set. (Zendaya posed with a fan in the $990 high-vamp flats last November.)

Zendaya returned to L.A. channeling her The Drama character in a minimalist outfit. (Image credit: Backgrid)

We don't get a sneak peek at Emma Harwood's purse in The Drama teaser—just an oversize button-down, a cardigan vest, a navy crewneck, a quarter-zip, and her wedding dress. Even so, the $3,990 Loewe Flamenco Bag Zendaya carried on Feb. 18 seems aligned with the Boston University grad-turned-bookstore employee's literary chic looks. The black drawstring bucket bag was large enough to hold a paperback without creasing the pages.

If her selects were anything like Zendaya's London style last fall, Marie Claire would wax poetic about her Jessica McCormack engagement ring right about now. However, it was nowhere to be found. She traded the east-west diamond's button-back setting for a classic gold wedding band, not a single gemstone in sight.

This doesn't necessarily mean Zendaya and Holland tied the knot in a super secret wedding ceremony. Zero new reports about the couple's plans surfaced alongside her minimalist look. However, it would be on-brand for the couple to keep every detail under lock and key: "There won't be a Vogue spread, there won't be pictures of the wedding, and the people she will invite will be really respectful of their privacy, so it will be a really beautiful dress that no one gets to see," her stylist Law Roach told Complex last May. Perhaps Zendaya just doesn't want to risk losing a (rumored) $120,000 sparkler.

Between 2026 press tours for The Drama, The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Dune: Part Three, Zendaya has plenty of opportunities to make her engagement ring a red carpet plus-one again—like it was at the 2025 Golden Globes and Met Gala. In the meantime, anyone on the hunt for a trend-proof spring outfit can take cues from her latest outfit.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Minimalist Outfit Staples Inspired by Zendaya