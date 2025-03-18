Merit's New Signature Lip Sheer Lip Liner Doubled the Size of My Thin Lips—Naturally
I'm sold.
If you look back at the past few months of new beauty launches, you’ll notice lip liners are having a moment. There was NYX's Duck Plump Stick, Refy's Remastered Lip Sculpt, and, of course, Rhode's divisive first lip liner that blew up on TikTok. I, for one, have never been a big fan of the product. As a thin-lip girl, I typically don’t want to draw any attention to that area of my face. But then I met the product that flipped my anti-lip liner sentiment on its head: Merit's Signature Lip Sheer Lip Liner.
The brand has a knack for creating elevated, easy-to-use essentials—the Merit Flush Balm changed my blush game, for example—and this liner is no different. It's similar to Merit's cream blush in that it's a sheer, gel-based formula with buildable color. This buttery smooth stick glides incredibly well without any tugging or skipping. In fact, I'd say the texture is more in line with a satiny lipstick rather than your typical pencil liner.
Its especially creamy formula is what had me hooked from the get-go. Some naysayers may say that it's too soft, but I find its texture particularly hassle-free. I can scribble it around my lips and use my finger to blend. When I press my lips together, it creates a gorgeous, diffused effect. Its sheerness is another major win, too, since I don't need to be too precise with my application (although it does come with a built-in sharpener on one end in case you do want more definition). Bonus: the jojoba complex formula is ultra-hydrating, which means that it won’t settle into fine lines as you go about your day.
Merit's lip liner comes in eight neutral shades: Beverly Hills, a soft peachy pink; Bespoke, a pink brown; Coupé, a cool pink; Sportif, a warm peachy brown; Mayfair, a cool mauve; Tabac, a neutral brown; Brownstone, a warm brown; and Capricorn, a deep brown. Natural lips are my go-to so Beverly Hills made its way into my heart fast. It's the perfect pink shade for every day and gives my lips a nice boost of color without going too overboard. The color lasts impressively well for how creamy and hydrating the formula is, too—I wore the liner to a concert and my lips still looked softly defined after a night of singing.
MC's Beauty Writer, Ariel Baker, is equally as obsessed with Merit's lip liner. "I honestly didn't expect to love this lip liner as much as I did," she admits. "This pencil almost allows you to skip the blending step because it's so sheer that it already has that shadowy 'lived-in' look as soon as you add your lip color on top, almost as if it's a lip contour just as much as it's a lip pencil. I truly have been reaching for this much more than my other pencils, which I never would have predicted."
If you've been burned by dry, too-pigmented liners in the past, Merit's new Signature Lip Sheer Lip Liner will change your mind—I know it has for me.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
