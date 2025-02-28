Whether or not you had a Valentine's Day date, there was a whole lot to love this month—at least in the beauty space. From trendy new perfumes to spring-forward blushes, the best new beauty products of February helped ease the winter blues and breathe new life into my collection.

Fitting for the most passionate month of the year, there were plenty of buzzy new lip products including plumpers and tinted lip balms to enjoy. MC's Beauty Writer, Ariel Baker, and I had too much fun with Laneige's Glaze Craze Lip Serum, which uses a plush, innovative donut-shaped top for a mess-free application. Ariel also discovered a glossy lip balm from LYS Beauty that made her a hot-pink lip convert, while I added Sarah Creal's The Adults Are Talking tinted shades into my holy grail rotation.

However, that hardly scratches the surface of the many beauty launches that crossed our desks in February. For a complete rundown on every product the Marie Claire team tried and loved this month, keep scrolling— fair warning: You're bound to find a new favorite addition to your makeup bag.

Best New Perfume Overall Kilian Angels' Share Paradis Extrait de Parfum $385 at Saks Fifth Avenue "I thought Angel Share was the sexiest perfume in my collection, but this new flanker has it beat by a long shot. Like the original, it's an ode to fine spirits, but this one has a dose of fruitiness with raspberry liquor and is much more intense. With one spray, I envision a woman wrapped in a luxurious fur coat sipping on cognac in a swanky jazz cub—it's a fragrance that oozes sex appeal and mystique and it my date-night scent until further notice." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger's pick for February 2025's best new perfume overall. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Best New Eyeshadow Ilia Eye Stylus Shadow Stick $32 at Sephora "I'm incredibly lazy and unskilled in the eyeshadow department, which is why this new eyeshadow stick quickly became my best friend. I can easily swipe on the creamy formula and blend it out with my finger and voila—my makeup look is instantly leveled up. Even the matte shades (I love Nectar to make my hazel eyes pop!) don't tug or skip across the lids. What's more, the color stayed put for the full eight-hour work day." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger's pick for February 2025's best new eyeshadow. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Best New Liquid Blush Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dewy Flush $25 at Sephora "Glow Recipe needs no introduction. But if you somehow have yet to try one product from the consistently viral skincare brand, I highly, highly, highly suggest you let their first foray into makeup (well, kind of) be your introduction. These brand-new flushes (not blushes) are highly pigmented, skincare-first formulas. I'm wearing the shade Watermelon Flush today and have received so many compliments on my skin. My cheeks are glowy, smooth, and have the perfect level of just-pinched pigment." — Samantha Holender, Senior Beauty Editor

Best New Tinted Lip Balm Sarah Creal The Adults are Talking Solid Serum Lip Repair Balm $42 at Sephora "This lip balm is the only one I've ever scraped every bit of, so when the brand released a tinted version of it, I knew I was going to be equally as obsessed—I wasn't wrong, either. It's the most luxurious and rich balm I've ever had the pleasure of trying, and it actually leaves my lips feeling smooth and soft for the entire day. Every shade is a dream come true so it comes as no surprise that two colors are already sold out." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Spring Perfume Clementine Dream Eau De Parfum $94 at Sephora "Leave it to The 7 Virtues—one of my favorite perfume brands ever—to release my new go-to spring scent. This citrus perfume is like an orange Dreamsicle all bottled up, so it's a nostalgic scent near and dear to my heart. It's somehow both fresh and creamy thanks to mandarin and vanilla notes, but it's also got the tiniest bit of musk and spice to keep it interesting. This is a refreshing choice for the warmer months for fans of sweet scents." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Cleanser Starface Star Wash + Salicylic Acid $16 at Ulta "Despite being a few years shy of 30, I sadly still struggle with acne but this cleanser helps to keep breakouts at bay. Its hero ingredient is salicylic acid, which works to unclog pores by exfoliating through dead skin and gunk. Meanwhile, glycerin and hyaluronic acid help to lock in hydration all while the shimmery foam removes makeup and dirt from the day." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Blush Stick Versed Shade Swipe Blush Stick $14.99 at Target "There is no shortage of gorgeous cream blushes on the market but to find a formula of this exceptional quality for under $15... it truly blew my mind to test the new Versed blush. The brand launched its first makeup collection (joining the affordable skincare lineup) and everything is so elegant that I've already replaced half my daily makeup staples. This Pinch color is the perfect just-ran-a-mile flush and it melts into the skin like butter." — Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director

Best New Tinted Sunscreen Beauty of Joseon Daily Tinted Fluid Sunscreen $20 at Beauty of Joseon "Beauty of Joseon's sunscreen is my number one holy grail formula, so it only makes sense I would be equally as obsessed with its tinted sunscreen. It has a thin texture that makes it easy to apply with just my fingers and a sheer, buildable coverage—it gives me that 'your skin, but better' look I prefer in a complexion product, and for that, it's a winner in my eyes." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Shampoo Oribe Serene Scalp Densifying Shampoo $52 at Oribe "My hair may not be thinning, but it does fall out a ton in the shower, plus it's very fine, which is why I was so excited to have gotten my hands on Oribe's new Densifying collection. This shampoo, along with the conditioner and scalp treatment uses pea sprout extract, red clover extract, and a biomimetic peptide to plump strands, balance the scalp, and add major volume. While I've only been using the collection for about a month, I've started to notice less breakage and shedding so I can only imagine my results in a few more months." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Cool Aunt Perfume D.S. & Durga Brown Flowers Eau de Parfum $210 at Neiman Marcus "I always like my fragrance to feel a little off kilter, a little funky, a lot intriguing, so when my go-to fragrance brand debuted this scent—with a cool bohemian aunt inspiration—I knew I had found my new must-have perfume for spring. The jasmine, coffee flower, and musk notes envelope you like a vintage velvet kimono as you lounge on your leopard print daybed in a ramshackle Parisian loft. Take one sniff and you'll feel the same, I sure of it." — Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director

Best New Setting Powder Kosas Cloud Set Loose Translucent Talc-Free Setting + Blurring Powder $38 at Sephora "I've always stuck to truly translucent powder, but this pink-tinted pick was the game-changer I never knew I needed. I gently pat the tiniest amount underneath my eyes with a powder puff and instantly it looks like I've woken up refreshed from eight full of sleep. Not only that, but it leaves my oily skin shine-free for hours on end. I'm even more impressed by the amount of product that you get for the price—this powder will last you a long time." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Sunscreen Mary Kay Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50 $30 at Mary Kay "I never really thought of Mary Kay as a sunscreen brand but maybe that should change. The brand's latest launch is a whole-body sunscreen that leaves no white cast and comes in a HUGE bottle for just $30. I tried it and immediately put it in my bag for an upcoming trip." — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Best New Lip Gloss LYS Beauty Speak Love Lip-Plumping Glossy Lip Balm $19 at Sephora "Leave it to LYS to make me fall in love with a pink-tinted lip balm, but to be fair, it's more of a gloss in a stick. The formula is super shiny on the lips and the pigment stays vibrant as you blend it in. Diva has been my go-to." — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Best New Moisturizer Sofie Pavitt Face Omega Rich Moisturizer $64 at Sephora "I've been raving about this new moisturizer to anyone who will listen, and for good reason—the formula is such a dream, from the glowy finish to the velvety texture. It's a deeply hydrating formula that is formulated for sensitive, acne-prone skin, and I can attest that I've not seen a single rogue breakout since incorporating it into my routine. If you've never tried any of acclaimed esthetician Sofie Pavitt's line, this moisturizer is the perfect place to start." — Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director

Best New Lip Serum Laneige Glaze Craze Tinted Polypeptide Lip Serum $22 at Sephora "Laneige, I will be needing more of these lip serums in every color imaginable, immediately. This is a lip serum done right. Everything from the donut-inspired applicator to the perfect neutral shade range, to the pigment of these serums is perfection. I literally have no notes. Bravo." — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Best New Toothbrush Quip Ultra Next Generation Smart Sonic Electric Toothbrush $100 at Quip "Quip's new toothbrush makes me feel like a fancy wellness guru. It's sleek and has haptic feedback when increasing the speed of the bristles which makes it feel way more high-tech than any other electric toothbrush I've ever tried, and the charger sticks to the mirror for easy access! I'm obsessed." — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Best New Cream Blush Juvia's Place Blushed Cream Blush $16 at Juvia's Place "Juvia's Place is one of my go-to brands for blush and they've done it again with the launch of their blush balms. From peachy neutrals to deep terracottas, everyone will be able to find a shade in this range and as with all Juvia's Place products, the pigment is out of this world." — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Best New Floral Perfume House of Bō Ave María Parfum $365 at House of Bo "I'm not typically the biggest fan of floral perfumes, but this one from House of Bō gets it right. Gardenia, neroli, and wine combine to make one of the most ethereal perfumes I've ever smelled. It's perfect for the upcoming spring and summer months." — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Best New Serum Clinique Moisture Surge Active Glow Serum $49 at Clinique "There's really nothing I love more than a multi-tasking beauty product and this serum fits that description to a T. With hyaluronic acid, lactic acid, and vitamin C, it's an all-in-one hydrating, exfoliating, and brightening serum. Think of it as the workhorse behind your skincare routine. It can replace all of your other products in one fell sweep. Another bonus? It leaves the prettiest glow to prep your skin for makeup application." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Body Wash Olay Super Serum Body Wash for Extra Dry Skin $15 at Target "Any body wash that lets me skip out on body lotion after is one I appreciate and Olay's newest does just that. In fact, the texture is so smooth and creamy, you could confuse it for a moisturizer if you took it out of the shower. After just one use, I could notice a difference in my skin—it felt smoother and hydrated and it leaves the most yummy fruity fresh scent." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Concealer Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place 24-Hour Concealer $38 at Ulta "When I saw Estée Lauder's Double Wear concealer look just as good on MC's Senior Beauty Editor, Samantha Holender, and her mom, I knew I had to test it out for myself. This new-and-improved formula blows my old go-to out of the water. Despite having fairly full coverage, it doesn't cake up, crease, or leave my under-eyes dry. Instead, it covers my dark circles all day long and even brightens—a huge win in my book." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Futuredew Solid Visit Site "I love any makeup product that gives me a wet-looking, healthy glow, so this launch was right up my alley. I loved Glossier's original Futuredew but didn't like wearing it all over my face. Now, I can swipe it on in this new formula for targeted glow where I want it." — Julia Marzovilla, Fashion E-Commerce Editor f

Why Trust Marie Claire

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire and brings nearly five years of beauty experience to this story. She has tested hundreds of beauty products and strives to test every new innovation on the market.

The Marie Claire team is an authority on all things beauty, having written extensively on every category included in this list from perfumes and cream eyeshadows to sunscreens and concealers.

How We Tested

Our team of editors receives hundreds of new beauty launches every month, which we personally test and evaluate based on wear, effectiveness, and formula. We only chose products to include on this list that we would personally recommend.