Hailey Bieber Casually Reveals Rhode's First Lip Liner in a New TikTok

Say goodbye to some of the money in your bank account, because Hailey Bieber's Rhode skincare brand appears to be officially getting into the lip liner game, and we're already coveting this one in a big way, after the low-key first-look Bieber just gave the world.

Bieber revealed Rhode's first lip liner in a video on TikTok of herself very casually applying the lip liner (/igniting our eternal envy) while looking laidback and chill in a blue and green striped t-shirt.

Not much else is known about the lip liner at the moment—except, of course, that it looks absolutely stunning on Bieber and we can't wait to test it ourselves.

Hailey Bieber puckered up to show off Rhodes' first lip liner in a video on TikTok. (Image credit: TikTok / @haileybieber)

Bieber showed off the final results after applying Rhode's new lip liner in a quick and casual TikTok video. (Image credit: TikTok / @haileybieber)

This might be our first look at a Rhode lip liner, but it's not the first instance of Bieber's skincare line expanding into the makeup side of the beauty realm. In November, for example, Rhode launched its limited edition Cinnamon Roll Peptide Lip Tint, inspired by—and scented like—the amazing cinnamon rolls Bieber famously makes IRL.

The Rhode lip tint wasn't just a basic flavored lip gloss though. The sheer-but-buildable brown shimmer gloss was designed to add dimension to you lip liner and lipstick shades (especially rich fall hues) that also featured the same nourishing formula Rhode fans already know and love from the brand's classic Peptide Lip Treatments and Tints.

Hailey Bieber putting on Rhode's Cinnamon Roll lip tint. (Image credit: Drew Vickers)

Before the Cinnamon Roll lip tint, Rhode had previously launched its pocket blush line, a six-shade lineup of mini-sized cream sticks that beauty lovers quickly fell for and, of course, the brand's classic peptide lip tints.

The Pocket Blushes — Default Title Visit Site

The Peptide Lip Tints — Default Title Visit Site

And Bieber's plans for the Rhode empire expand beyond beauty all together. Earlier this month, news broke that the company had obtained several new registered trademarks in categories outside of skincare and beauty following the resolution of a two-year trademark dispute with the original Rhode clothing brand, which recently announced its closing (a move that opens the door for Bieber's brand to move into the fashion space).

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by RHODE (@shoprhode) A photo posted by on

If you search for "Rhode" on United States Patent and Trademark Office's website now, you'll see that the formerly skincare-only brand's registered trademarks included several new product categories, including a filing for women's clothing (covering "dresses, pajamas, pants, tops as clothing, shorts, track pants, sweatshirts, T-shirts, shorts, sweaters, and jackets") and children's clothing (covering the same areas), as well as trademarks for hair accessories ("namely, hair scrunchies"), blankets and textile towels, and Christmas ornaments.

So, basically, you might want to go ahead and start a separate savings account just for your Rhode products budget, just to stay ahead of the curve.