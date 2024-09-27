Before the pony cuff trend worked its way into Paris Fashion Week's best street style, it was all over content-creator Matt Newman's social media feeds. “I have been served a sponsored post on Instagram for a $150 pony cuff maybe a million times," he tells me. Newman held out on trying one as long as he could. "Then, I was at Bergdorf’s and saw them IRL in the basement on the beauty floor—I knew I had to have them,” he says.

Newman’s talking about Lelet NY's pony cuffs. You may not know the brand by name. But you will know its gold and silver-plated half-moon elastics when you see them. The Glossy Arch Pony accompanied Celeste O’Connor to the Ghostbusters premiere in March. The Dome Pony Cuff went with Nara Smith to Khaite’s New York Fashion Week front row this September, and the Glossy Double Arch continues to accompany Leonie Hanne throughout the Spring 2025 international fashion circuit.

From left to right: O'Conner, Smith, Hanne. (Image credit: Lelet NY)

The accessory isn’t necessarily new to the market. Lelet NY launched its first version in 2019, but you have probably purchased a dupe at J. Crew or Madewell. Shockingly, Amazon has some high-quality options. Those most committed to the cause may have invested with 24K gold takes from Alighieri and Alaïa, with price tags above $800.

But, according to Lelet NY founder Sara Bieler Sasoon, the attention given to the accessory has blown up over the past six months. The brand’s Mini Pony Cuffs launch last February—designed for thin hair, half-up styles, or to seal a braid—“completely eclipsed” every other best seller.

Their ascent is a sign that beauty insiders want their basic updos to feel special, without much extra styling effort. “We’ve seen a rise in minimal and sleek hairstyles, like slicked-back buns and ponytails,” hairstylist Rogerio Cavalcante tells me. “Everyone needed something more interesting to add to their fashionable styles and provided added glam—not delicate accessories, but bold statement ones.”

Unlike a scrunchie, headband, or claw clip, pony cuffs don’t create a hairstyle—and that’s precisely the appeal. “We’re all in our maximalist eras, and these accessories serve as a method to glam up a ponytail, while still keeping it a true ponytail in a way that a headband or claw clip can’t do. A pony cuff doesn’t change a look; it merely accentuates,” says Newman.

Gold and silver are the most popular, lending themselves to bubble pony creations that—despite feeling a bit heavy on the head—create an opulent aesthetic with just a few twists of an elastic. “Having something metal makes your pony just look more put together—even if you've just thrown it up and you're sweaty coming back from the gym, you look more chic and elevated,” Sasoon says.

Still, the rapidly growing pony cuff category is vast. Marbled cuffs offer a beachy alternative. Waved designs or mesh takes, like one of my favorites from Jennifer Behr, round out a robust offering for off-the-neck hairstyling.

The silver lining—literally and figuratively—is that pony cuffs are easy to use and work with every hair type. “The cuff part is a bit bulky, so it might be tricky to manage at first, but anyone can do it with a few practice rounds,” says Cavalcante. “It adds to the allure; they’re easy to use and can elevate your style.”

Bottom line: Cuffing season is upon us—and take it from me, it’s looking better than ever.